A teenage busker on Park Street hits the right notes on his journey towards his dreams

At a busy spot near Karnani Mansion on Park Street, the familiar strum of a guitar rises above the traffic chaos and hum. Passersby slow down as they spot a teenager playing his guitar. Meet Debraj Bhattacharya, a 15-year-old, who dreams of someday walking the halls of Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Unlike most other teenagers, who spend weekends at cafes or glued to screens, Debraj has spent his free time busking since 2022, performing live music for strangers. It’s not just a hobby; it’s a calling, shaped by loss, longing, and a love for music. “I saw many videos on social media about people busking abroad. That gave me the courage to try it myself, here in Park Street,” he recalled

Debraj lost his mother when he was just two and a half. She had been a singer, often humming Tagore’s melodies at home. Though his memories of her are faint, her wish for him to become a musician became a guiding light. “It was my mom’s dream. My parents decided I should be a musician. She’s no more, but I feel her in the music,” he said.

Born in Mumbai, but now living in Kolkata, Debraj is enrolled in Class IX through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). He began learning the guitar in 2019. Music, for him, is both personal and universal. His inspirations range from Indian legends like Amjad Ali Khan and Arijit Singh to global icons like Yanni, Leonard Cohen, and even bands like Aerosmith and The Eagles.

But, much of his education comes from the streets, from understanding the mood of the audience, and adapting his songlist to match them. “In busking, you don't know the audience’s taste. So I choose common songs that everyone hears, mostly Hindi songs,” he explained.

“My music depends on my mood. Sometimes it’s rock, sometimes it’s country. I love John Denver, Harry Belafonte… it changes with how I feel,” he said.

He performs regularly at Park Street, near the Lenskart showroom. His father stays nearby during his performances, quietly supporting his son, nurturing his hobby.

“I play alone, but he stays close. He supports me,” Debraj added. His performances have started gaining attention online, and the public response has been largely positive. “People encourage me. Even though I don’t have many friends here, one friend I do have reacted well to my videos.”

His ambitions reach far beyond Kolkata. Debraj dreams of gaining both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Music from Berklee College of Music, specialising in composition and production. “If I go abroad, I won’t come back to India. Here, success in music feels mostly like luck. Abroad, it's more about hard work,” he said with disarming honesty. It's a sentiment many young artists share today. The desire to be seen, heard, and taken seriously, beyond just viral videos or chance discovery.