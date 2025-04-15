This ‘probashi’ influencer is on a mission to become a ‘Better Bangali’

Did you know where PNPC (poro ninda, poro chorcha) comes from? Or why a church is called girja? If you don’t, then you aren’t following @better_bangali. This probashi influencer from Kolkata, living in Sweden, is holding onto his roots, one reel at a time.

With over 38,000 followers on Instagram (and growing), this influencer has built a loyal audience with his content about the history, sound, and soul of Bangla. But, who is the person behind the voice, the puns, and the etymologies? Meet Prathla (a name inspired by singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay), a Kolkata-born, Sweden-based creator trying to reconnect with his roots — on his terms.

‘Antel’, algorithms and accidental virality

It all started less than a year ago, in June 2024. Prathla had begun making short videos on Instagram — fun, anecdotal musings on Bengali words and phrases. The first to catch attention? A video about the word antel — a term used in jest (and sometimes judgment) for someone intellectual. “It didn’t blow up per se, but compared to the three likes I was getting, this one felt like a hit,” he laughed.

But the real turning point came with a video on Portuguese words in Bangla. “I stumbled on this while working on a campaign in 2019. I discovered that the word ‘godown’ comes from Portuguese ‘gudão’. That opened a rabbit hole,” he said. The response to that video made him dig deeper into language history, where Bengali collides with other cultures.

From musician to a language nerd

Prathla’s obsession with wordplay comes from what he calls a compulsive need to make puns

Before decoding borrowed words or breaking down Rabindrasangeet, Prathla was a musician. “A failed one,” he said, breaking into laughter. But he admits that his love for sound — its texture, rhythm, and feel — makes the crux of his content. “I think sound is how humans truly access beauty,” he added.

His obsession with wordplay comes from what he calls a compulsive need to make puns. “Sometimes, when you’re making a terrible joke, you stumble upon a real linguistic connection. And that leads to research.” Today, he scripts most of his content and does his homework thoroughly. “I make it a point to correct myself publicly if I’ve missed something.”

‘Love for Bengali discovered in school through a song’

Prathla remembers being hesitant to speak Bengali in school

His relationship with Bangla wasn’t always this affectionate. Studying in a Kolkata school, he remembers being hesitant to speak the language. A breakthrough came in school thanks to a compassionate Bangla teacher who noticed his love for literature and music. She introduced him to an orchestral version of Mohiner Ghoraguli’s Haye Bhalobashi, which, in turn, led him to Rabindranath Tagore’s Ora Kaaj Kore. That moment sparked a quiet but powerful reconnection with the language.

Not just language — culture, food and more

While most of his videos focus on etymology, literature, and language quirks, Prathla isn’t opposed to exploring other cultural aspects. “There’s no big plan. If something excites me, I’ll do it,” he shrugs. He’s not a cook — “I’m terrible” — but he’s a certified “milkulean,” a term he coined for his addiction to all things milk and sugar: Doi, Phirni, chocolate, you name it.

A chorus of famous followers (and one fan moment)

He is modest about his success, even as names like Anupam Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rituparna Sengupta, Priyanka Sarkar, Madhumita, Parno Mittra and Anirban Dasgupta follow him on Instagram. “I am overwhelmed,” he said when asked about his feelings. “In my head, I’m still a random guy.”

But the fan moment that truly floored him? A message from Oni Hasan, former guitarist of the Bangladeshi rock band Warfaze. “That was surreal. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Oni Hasan messaged me!’” he recalled.

He also names content creators like Shabdobaji and Anirban Das as inspirations. “Anirban Das is the real deal. I’m just an imposter,” he says with a grin.

‘No grand plan — aiming to be just better, not perfect’

Prathla insists he’s not here to teach. “I don’t think I have much to contribute to the world beyond bhatboka and bad jokes,” he shared. But the deeper mission of reclaiming a cultural identity that was once dismissed as uncool has struck a chord. “I’m trying to be a better Bangali,” he clarified. “It’s an aspiration, not a claim.”

Though based in Sweden now, he still misses Kolkata — especially during Durga Puja. “I don’t do pandal-hopping. I do pandal-surfing. I watch ABP Ananda,” he laughed. This Poila Baishakh, he has no big plans. “I have work. But maybe I’ll listen to some Mohiner Ghoraguli.”

When asked to describe Kolkata in one sentence, he said: “Home! In one word. Ain't nothing like home. And home be Kolkata. Kolkata be home.”