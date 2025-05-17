Kolkata biker driven to conquer India’s highest motorable passes on a moped

For most riders, conquering India’s highest motorable pass is a once-in-a-lifetime feat. But for Subrata Boral, a 54-year-old Kolkata-based mountaineer-turned-biker, it’s only the beginning. Having already scaled some of the highest roads in the country on his motorcycle, Boral now has his eyes set on a daring new challenge — revisiting these same Himalayan passes on a humble moped. “Anything can be achieved with determination and willpower,” Boral affirms.

Boral’s biking journey began in 1989, and the seed of his passion was rooted in practicality. “When I started riding a bike, I found it convenient. It was cheaper, adventurous, and I could enjoy nature and the open skies,” he says. The sense of freedom and exposure to the elements made biking more than just transportation.

What started as utility, soon turned into a lifestyle. “You can sit in a car and watch the world go by, but on a motorcycle, you feel the slope, the wind, the texture of the earth. That’s when I realised — I’m not just a rider. I’m an explorer,” he reflects. “I take my motorcycle to places no one goes. Wherever there’s no contact, no offbeat route, that’s where I belong.”

By 1995, Boral had already completed his first major solo trip through Rajasthan. As he says, “Even back then, I didn’t need a powerful bike. We had 100cc bikes and we made them work. That’s why I want to show today’s generation — you don’t need the best gear, you need the best mindset.”

Boral at Khardung La

Boral’s high-altitude journey began in earnest in 1997 with a group expedition to Khardung La, one of the world’s highest motorable passes. Just three years later, he and his fellow riders from the North Kolkata Disha Motorcycle Club became the first Indian team to reach Everest Base Camp on motorcycles, a feat that earned recognition from the Limca Book of Records.

The bar kept rising. In 2008, supported by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Boral and his team reached the Chang Chemno range in Aksai Chin, climbing to a staggering 20,488 feet. The achievement, officially recognised by the Guinness World Records, solidified Boral’s status among the country's elite high-altitude riders.

Still, it wasn’t just about the peaks — it was about the experiences along the way. In 2015, he ventured into the Mon district of Nagaland, where he visited a village once inhabited by head-hunters. “Even though they had left their old customs behind, it still felt eerie. The few elders from the tribe who remained treated me very kindly,” he recalls.

For Boral, it isn’t just about the peaks — it is about the experiences along the way

Today, Boral is setting out to defy yet another convention — riding to India’s highest passes on a moped. While it may sound improbable to some, Boral is confident.“Now, everyone thinks you need a 500cc bike or a powerful SUV to conquer the mountains,” he says.Boral spoke about the need to teach the next gen that it’s about the man and not expensive machinery, saying, “Think back 30 years — what did we have? We rode 100cc bikes. And we got there. That’s what I want the younger generation to understand. You already have what you need.”

Among the high passes he plans to summit are: Umling La – 19,300ft (currently the highest motorable pass in the world), Marsimik La – 18,313ft, Photi La – 18,124ft, Chang La – 17,586ft.

His journey was initially set to begin on June 14, but recent border tensions have forced a delay. Still, Boral remains focussed. “This challenge tops my bucket list,” he says with quiet confidence. “I’ll do it — no matter the delay.”

His mission is to reach the highest motorable passes on a low-power vehicle — the TVS XL 100.

At the slope of Chamser Kangri at an altitude of 21524ft in 2016

If successful, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) plans to send an official observer to document his ride — a recognition that carries weight, but isn’t his true motivation. “I want to inspire youngsters. The bike you have is enough. Your spirit is what takes you to the top.”

Among the countless roads Boral has travelled, one memory stands out vividly — a rough, 56km stretch from Badrinath to Mana, near the China border. “The route was so difficult and challenging. It tested everything — my skill, my stamina, my belief. It’s still etched in my mind,” he said.

Despite his deep involvement in motorcycling, Boral is a businessman by profession. But his identity is undeniably shaped by the road. “My heart belongs in the mountains. I love biking so much, I took it to another level. That’s where the offbeating began.”

As he prepares for another historic ride, this time on a moped, Subrata Boral is not just aiming to reach the top of the world — he’s inviting a new generation to follow, with whatever wheels they’ve got.