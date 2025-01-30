Hello, sunshine! Dress your little ones in style this Saraswati Puja

Saraswati Puja, or Vasant Panchami, is just a few days away and the preparations are on in full swing. Saraswati Puja brings back memories of school and college days. On this day, the fun part was visiting our institutions and enjoying the day with our peers. Participating in the rituals, eating prasad and wearing new yellow clothes were the top highlights. And it was never just any yellow—it was the colour that a Bengali would describe as ‘basanti’. If you are a parent to little munchkins, and looking for the perfect festivity attire, then here are some recommendations that My Kolkata scouted from online and offline stores.

Dheu

Dheu, an ethnic boutique in Kolkata’s Sinthee has several options in yellow for both boys and girls. From ruffle saris to dhoti-kurta— there’s even a combo for brothers and sisters. Get a ruffled sari for your little girl in pure cotton. It comes with a readymade blouse, so no need to run to the tailor. For the boys, go for a dhoti-kurta or just a kurta to pair up with jeans. The Bhooter Raja applique cotton kurta is our favourite! They have sizes from 20 to 34. Check it out on their official website or at their store in Sinthee.

Tura Turi

Looking for comfortable mulmul saris and kurtas for kids? The online store Tura Turi has a good collection. There are pre-stitched saris for baby girls in a beautiful sunshine yellow colour. If you are a girl mommy and want to twin with your baby, there are options in shararas too. For boys and their papas, there are embroidered kurtas. Dhoti sets are available for newborn baby boys too. Check out their collection in yellow on their website.

Parama

If you prefer shopping for designer wear, then you can check out Parama’s collection. The Kolkata brand has some stunning saris for young girls. The saris come in different prints. From palash prints to popular Bengali rhymes printed on the border, these saris are perfect for Saraswati Puja. If your child is more comfortable in a frock, then there are options in yellow too. See all options on their website or check out their store on Panditiya Road.

Suta

There are options for kidswear at Suta too. Choose from comfy handloom cotton saris and kurta sets. The prints are elegant and the fabric is breathable. Perfect for active young ones. We love the treasure hunt-themed sari for girls with tassels and for the boys, the Jhilmil kurta is absolutely adorable. You can shop online here or at their store in Gariahat.

Amazon and Flipkart

For quick delivery, you can also check out options on Amazon and Flipkart. There are several brands listed offering yellow dresses for the kids. There are saris in silk, cotton, organza, and georgette. There are ghagra-cholis and lehengas too in different shades of yellow for girls. For the boys, you will get options in kurta-dhoti and pyjama sets, waistcoats, and more.

First Cry

On First Cry, there is a range of yellow-coloured ethnic wear for children. Get embellished, embroidered and printed saris and kurtas in all sizes. Cotton, cotton-blend, silk, rayon, polyester — pick fabrics of your choice. Not just for Saraswati Puja, these outfits are also perfect for haldi ceremony in this wedding season.