Heels up, foot down: Desi-gram can’t stop posing to Nicki Minaj’s ‘High School’

Singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj’s 2013 single High School has Instagram teetering on the edge, quite literally. A new trend has taken social media by storm as netizens are strapping on stilettos and trying to defy gravity. The videos show creators perching atop a stack of random objects — heels on, one foot up, attitude maxed out. The precarious pose is inspired by Minaj’s music video. My Kolkata has rounded up a few trending reels that shows how it’s done.

Balance, sip, levitate

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, actress-model Natasa Stankovic, balanced herself on a cup as she casually sipped some tea. She looked effortless in black shades, an olive-green t-shirt and denims.

Work-on-heels: Ditch desk for dumbbells

Content creator Rida Tharana exuded boss lady vibes in maroon heels. She sat cross-legged on a stack of dumbbells and typed away on her laptop like it was just another Monday Zoom call. A messy high bun, stylish spectacles and a maroon tie enhanced her corporate look.

Giving the challenge a glam make-over

Social media influencer Krutika took balancing to the next level. She slipped into chunky silver heels and sat cross-legged on a stack of oddities from her vanity — a hair spray and a compact case. And just when you thought that it couldn’t get any sassier, she flipped her with absolute main character energy!

Heels meet horsepower

Creator Vagmita Singh went with something vintage. She balanced herself on one foot atop a black car. Her black heels and shades perfectly matched the aesthetic.

Who said it’s a girls-only gig?

If you thought this trend is only for the girls, you’re wrong. Fitness trainer Manu gave it his own spin as he hopped onto a stack of dumbbells in gym shoes. He aced the precarious pose, never once losing his footing!