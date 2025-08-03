Get personal! Online stores to shop from for personalised rakhis this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, a festival which celebrates the love between siblings, has been observed in India since time immemorial. However, that does not mean the festival has to be only rituals and no rizz. Give your Raksha Bandhan celebration an upgrade with meaningful, personalised rakhis that are sure to make your brother (or sister) smile (and maybe even tear up, just a little). My Kolkata has rounded up a list of online stores that have aced the personalised rakhi game. Bonus? They ship across India. So, it doesn’t matter where your sibling is. Your little token of love is going to reach them on time.

GiftoClub Inc

GiftoClub Inc is your one-stop solution for all gifting problems. Here, you can customise not just rakhis, but also curated hampers that will have your sibling feeling extra special. From wallets with names engraved to blingy rakhis bearing initials, GiftoClub Inc’s website has a wide range of options to choose from.

The Messy Corner

The Messy Corner has a collection of personalised rakhis that is as delighftul as they are diverse. Their categories include beaded rakhis, threadwork rakhis and even leather rakhis. You can get your sibling’s name, initial or even a short meaningful message inscribed on the rakhis.

Simran’s Innovation

Simran’s innovation will give your Raksha Bandhan celebration a make-over with their versatile 10-in-one resin rakhis that can also be used as bracelets, pendants, keychains, charms, hair accessories, brooches, bookmarks, fridge magnets and gift tags.

Diva Jeweller

This store is not just for personalised rakhis — it’s got the brothers covered too. At Diva Jeweller, the personalised rakhis feature different adornments, including dainty golden morpankhs, rudraksha beads, pearls and crystals. Brothers can also find a handy gifting guide on their website to pick the perfect present in return.

Meraki Art Studio

Looking for something unique? Say hello to resin rakhis. From petals of your favourite flower to dried ferns and exotic blooms — anything can be sealed inside these stunning resin creations. The possibilities at Meraki Art Studio are endless.

India’s Customised Gifts

Here. you can get your names inscribed and your photos printed on personalised rakhis. And it doesn’t stop there — their combo packs featuring wallets, belts, key rings, notebooks, and pens are perfect for turning Raksha Bandhan into a full-blown gifting affair. Quirky, funky, and with a personal touch — India’s Customised Gifts takes personalised rakhis to the next level.

Handmade Photorakhi

Resin rakhis, name bands, quirky evil eye threads — name it, and this store has it. Handmade Photorakhi also sells rakhis with QR codes. It’s time to make your sibling tear up a little. Dedicate them a tune on Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music and cherish their reaction.