Why Bengalis still queue up for Netaji books — even when there’s nothing new to offer

Even in 2026, Bengalis continue to stand in long queues for a book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, despite the fact that they are aware the story may not offer anything radically new.

At the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, Subhash Phirechilen: Ek Sangbadiker Antartadanta, written by Kunal Bose and published by Shalidhan Prakashan, drew a massive crowd and became one of the most talked about books this year.

Subhash Phirechilen explores the oft-cited theory that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose returned to India after 1945. The investigative work examines the connection between Netaji and the mysterious figure Gumnami Baba in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on the post-1945 period of his life.

Social media brimmed with reels and snaps captured outside the book stall, with a long queue of eager readers waiting over three to four hours almost every day, only to be left disappointed with the last copy slipping away from their hands.

However, some of the lucky ones, who managed to grab the copies, were left disappointed after the pages were turned. Several readers took to their social media handles to pen long paragraphs, confessing that Subhash Phirechilen did not uncover any previously unknown information about Bose’s alleged hideouts or his mysterious final years.

Instead, it revisited ‘old theories’ and ‘narratives’ that have circulated for decades — in books, documentaries, late-night debates at Bengali households, and most recently, in the Bengali film Gumnaami.

Yet, their disappointment did little to dampen sales, pointing to a deeper cultural truth: for Bengalis, Netaji is less about new facts and more about reopening an unresolved emotional chapter.

At the book fair, conversations around the book often shifted from excitement to candid admissions about unmet expectations. Some readers spoke about purchasing the book, being fully aware that it might not deliver a breakthrough. However, they went ahead to buy the book because, for many, engaging with Bose’s story — even repetitively — feels almost ritualistic.

Sayani Maity from Howrah expressed her fascination with Netaji's life and contributions to India’s freedom movement since childhood, and her curiosity about the circumstances of his disappearance.

“Subhas Chandra Bose is an emotion for every Indian, especially for every Bengali. Yet, since the time of India’s Independence, his life has remained shrouded in mystery. We are still unaware of the truth surrounding his death. In this book, I have heard that the author has presented the mystery of Bose in his own distinctive style,” the 30-year-old school teacher said.

Bongaon resident Tuhin Chakraborty said Bose’s unwavering courage left an indelible imprint on the history of the Indian freedom saga, and standing in a long queue for hours to buy a book about him is the least one could do for his sacrifices.

“Waiting in a line for a few hours is not a big deal. The more I read about him, the more I feel that his entire life is like a deep, unfathomable ocean. I am living in an independent country today solely because of him — because he devoted his entire life to the nation. And yet, we could never give him the honour he truly deserved. I want to know more about Netaji,” Tuhin said.

Indrani Mukherjee, a resident of Ballygunge, echoed Tuhin’s sentiment, saying, “Being a history enthusiast, Netaji’s bravery, strategic thinking, and leadership have inspired me a lot. I've always been intrigued by the mystery surrounding his disappearance ever since I read Netajir Antardhan Rahasya in school. When I heard about Subhash Phirechilen, I knew I had to get it! I'm eager to know more about his story,” the 31-year-old digital marketeer said.

Sourav Lahiri from north Kolkata expressed his dismay at not being able to buy the latest book even after waiting for over three hours.

He said, “I was intrigued by Subhash Phirechilen mainly because it’s written in Bengali. There are so many detailed books on Netaji in English and other languages, but reading about him in Bengali feels more accessible and personal. It’s simply more convenient, especially when the subject is about someone so closely tied to our history and identity.”