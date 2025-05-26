Tradition meets craftsmanship: Where to buy Bengali shakha pola bangles

Shakha Pola bangles, a key part of Bengali Hindu bridal tradition, symbolise purity, protection, and a deep reverence for natural elements and divine blessings. The white shakha, made from conch shells, is often intricately carved with floral motifs and geometric designs. It complements the smooth pola bangle made from red coral. Worn during the Dodhimangal wedding ritual, these bangles reflect the sacred red-and-white aesthetics of Bengali culture.

Shakha Pola bangles, a key part of Bengali Hindu bridal tradition, symbolise purity, protection, and a deep reverence for natural elements and divine blessings. The white shakha, made from conch shells, is often intricately carved with floral motifs and geometric designs. It complements the smooth pola bangle made from red coral. Worn during the Dodhimangal wedding ritual, these bangles reflect the sacred red-and-white aesthetics of Bengali culture.

Today, Kolkata markets offer not only bangles made from authentic conch shells, but also more budget-friendly alternatives crafted from a mix of conch shell powder, fibre and plastic. My Kolkata has curated a list of local shops and shakha pattis (lanes) in the city that offer a wide variety of these traditional bangles.

At Behala's Lokkhi Market, authentic shakha bangles retail from Rs 300 onwards, with prices ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,200 depending on the thickness of the bangle and the complexity of design. Thick shakha bangles are à la mode this season, and cost around Rs 2,200 per pair. Combination bangles that merge shakha and pola start at Rs 600.

All bangles sold at Behala’s shakha-pola market are made in Barrackpore. Given the ever-rising price of gold, shops here now offer shakha bangles fused with gold enamel — replicating the look of real gold without burning a hole in your pocket. The market is open every day except Thursday, from 10am to 9pm. For enquiries, contact 7947134932.

The shakha-pola market outside Kalighat temple offers shakha bangles starting at just Rs 200. More affordable versions made from a mix of conch shell powder, fibre, and plastic range from Rs 80 to Rs 150. Pola bangles begin at Rs 20. While authentic coral pola bangles are extremely expensive (retailing at Rs 14,000 or more), simulated versions are commonly paired with genuine conch shell bangles.

Designs vary — from reeded textures to leafy and fish motifs. Fish-carved thick shakha bangles are especially in demand this wedding season and they sell for around Rs 2,000 a pair.

Pola bangles here also come in different shades and textures. The price ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 100. Shakha-pola shops outside Kalighat temple generally remain open daily from 11am to 1.30pm and again from 4pm to 7pm.

One of Kolkata’s oldest shakha hubs, the market near Mayer Ghat, Bagbazar, offers bangles starting at Rs 250. Customisation is the highlight here.

At Giridhari Shankha Shilpalay, bespoke bangles are crafted within seven days, including designs suitable for gold framing and jointless bangles made from a single conch shell.

Bonus? You can grab chic shakha finger rings here for only Rs 12. For enquiries, contact 9831937498.

Nandy Shankha Shilpalaya near Mayer Ghat, Bagbazar, is another popular stop. Thin bangles are priced at Rs 400, while thicker ones cost up to Rs 3,000. Other designs are available for Rs 1,000, Rs 1,700, and Rs 2,000. Customisation charges vary.

Unique designs here draw inspiration from alpanas and combine leafy, floral and geometric motifs. You will also find stone-studded shakha bangles here, for that extra bling!

According to shop owner Shibhy Nandy, the shakha represents Lord Vishnu and cosmic harmony and is worn not just by Bengalis but by brides throughout the country.

The shop remains open every day from 11am to 7pm, except on festival days and national holidays. For enquiries, contact 9883380577 or 9339352456.

Located at 3, Nabin Chand Boral Lane, Bowbazar, Rouno Shankha Bhander is known for trendy fusion designs that blend shakha and pola. The pola used here is not made from pure coral, but crafted from a mix of glass, enamel and fibre. Prices for thinner bangles start at Rs 550, while thicker and more intricate pieces range between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400.

The shop is also well-known for custom pola bangles, perfect for those seeking alternatives to plain designs. Multiple customisation options are available, from leafy patterns to abstract motifs. Orders are typically completed within seven days. While the shop offers seasonal discounts, pola bangles are generally priced between Rs 130 and Rs 250, depending on the intricacy of the design. For enquiries, contact 8145067347 or 629487875.