Celebrate Saraswati Puja with a twist: Fun, food and creativity all in a day

Saraswati Puja on a Sunday calls for making the most of it! Dressing up in a Basanti outfit and indulging in festive delicacies are a given, but what about some offbeat ways to make the day even more special? My Kolkata brings you unique ideas to fill your heart and mind with joy — ensuring a Saraswati Puja to remember.

Annual retail therapy for bibliophiles

The Kolkata Book Fair is welcoming bibliophiles with open arms. Have you visited yet? My Kolkata Archives

The 48th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair is in full swing at the Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee, Salt Lake. If you’re a bibliophile, dropping by the Boi Mela is a must. Plan a book date with your special one or your squad and make a pit stop at the Kolkata Book Fair to stock up your library.

A little word of advice — don’t miss the little magazine pavilion, and make sure to spend a few extra moments at the pre-loved book stalls, as the hidden gems in these places make for valuable additions to any collection. This year’s focal country is Germany, so visiting their stall to explore German literature is a must.

If you’re an art lover, several prominent Bengali publishing houses also have art prints on sale. The book fair’s popular food section offers everything from Kashmiri Kahwa to Kolkata Biryani. So, visiting the Kolkata Book Fair has to be on your Saraswati Puja plans, right?

Flipping through the pages of poetry

‘Dhusar Jibananda’ by Binoy Majumdar — a must-read for Bengali literature lovers Pooja Mitra

A few leisurely moments of flipping through the pages of the poetry books you have not gone back to recently is a warm hug to the heart. Pour a cup of tea and take out the poetry collections of Jibanananda Das, Binoy Majumdar, Shakti Chattopadhyay, Shamsur Rahman, Sunil Gangopadhyay — or rediscover the timeless poetry of Rabindranath Tagore — as a wintry day unfurls in front of you. A perfect plan exists after all!

Reliving a Rabindranritya composition from bygone days

‘Balmiki Pratibha’ performed by Indira Devi and Rabindranath Tagore is a perfect inspiration to go back to performing arts Wikimedia Commons

Were you once a student of Rabindranritya or any contemporary dance form, only to have adulthood pull you away from art? This Saraswati Puja, add a new resolution to your list and make a fresh start. Revisit the dance moves from your favourite song and relive your love for the performing arts. And don’t forget to record the moment —whether you share it on social media or keep it just for yourself — as a gentle reminder to return to what you really love.

A memory game with friends

Are friends coming over, or is the whole family gathering for lunch? How about playing a fun game to add to the festivities? Take a bowl and a few paper chits. Do an online search to find names of Bengali films that have Saraswati Puja scenes in them, like Basanta Bilaap. Write the name of the films in the chits and put them in the bowl. The game is: the person picking a chit will have to sing from the film.

Delving deep into modern art

An artistic take on Goddess Saraswati from the Bengal School of Art genre Wikimedia Commons

If possible, add a touch of DIY to your day — especially if you're spending most of it indoors. If you have a canvas or large white chart paper at home, it’s the perfect time to explore modern and abstract art. Grab some sketch pens, brushes or oil paints, and immerse yourself in a creative project. Each participant can paint their own interpretation of Goddess Saraswati and the youngest or eldest member of the group can pick three winners. Don’t forget to share the artworks on social media.

A movie date to end the day with

Enjoy a sumptuous dinner with khichuri, notun alur dum, beguni and kuler tok — and head straight to the nearest theatre to watch a film that has been receiving rave reviews recently — Parambrata Chattopadhyay-directed Ei Raat Tomar Amaar. Starring Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt and Parambrata himself, this poignant tale of love and companionship will add the perfect cerebral touch to your day. The introspective film will evoke emotions — known and unknown — and will stay with you long after the credits roll.