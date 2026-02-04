Gardening made easy: Five easy-to-grow houseplants that need bare-minimum attention

Between long workdays, unpredictable schedules and the chaos of city life, picking up gardening as a hobby — or even as a therapeutic practice — can often feel like a luxury.

If you love the idea of a cosy balcony with aesthetically-pleasing houseplants but cannot commit to gardening, here are five low-maintenance plants that are easy to sow, can survive neglect, and still add a touch of elegance to your home or terrace garden.

Aparajita (Butterfly Pea)

(All pictures: Shutterstock)

Aparajita is the all-time favourite of rookie gardeners. Once sown, it doesn’t take time to grow — and it does so with minimal need for attention. Ensure enough sunlight and occasional watering, and you have a tough plant that can brave your absence. Its deep-blue flowers not only look striking against terrace walls but also have medicinal benefits.

Nayantara (Periwinkle)

Nayantara often grows even on barren lands and is nearly indestructible. Kolkata’s humid weather is conducive for its growth and health. All it requires is watering — and not that often. Its pastel pink and white flowers instantly brighten terraces, balconies and your mood.

Cosmos

Feathery leaves, daisy-like flowers, very Pinteresty and Instagrammable. Cosmos grows easily without much attention and doesn’t demand constant care. It is perfect for your window garden.

Lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus)

It is fragrant, tough and useful in more than one way. Lemongrass plants are often described as a mix of lemon and ginger. These are commonly used in soups, curries and teas. They are also used for making perfumes, soaps, and traditional medicine to relieve pain, fever, and digestive issues.

Marigolds (Tagetes)

You cannot imagine a Bengali household’s terrace without marigolds. They are low-maintenance, hardy flower-bearing plants that thrive in sunlight and well-drained soil. All they require is moderate, consistent watering (maintain a balance), little to no fertiliser, and occasional snaps in your phone gallery. Note: Remove dried stems to keep the plant healthy and blooming.