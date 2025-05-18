Legends unite! Usha Uthup revs up cover of ‘Mustang Sally’ with Kolkata’s top musical guns

Singer Usha Uthup has added her signature touch to the R&B classic Mustang Sally, breathing new life into the iconic number.

First written and recorded by Mack Rice in 1965, and immortalised a year later by Wilson Pickett, Mustang Sally remains one of the most enduring anthems of the R&B era. With its infectious refrain, ‘Ride, Sally, ride!’, the song is said to have been inspired by a joke about buying a Ford Mustang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uthup’s cover features a stellar line-up of musicians, all veterans of Kolkata’s thriving music scene. On acoustic drums is Debu. Bassist Gyan Singh lays down a groovy foundation, while guitar virtuoso Amyt Datta injects the performance with bluesy textures. Keyboardist Jeff Menezes adds to the harmony.

The track has been remastered at Studio “Eb”.

Uthup, who has long made a mark with her covers of Western classics — think Skyfall or Don’t Worry Be Happy — brings a unique gravitas to Mustang Sally. Uthup channels the soulful grit of the original while infusing the track with her unique blend of jazz, funk, and Indian pop.

Born in Mumbai in 1947, Uthup broke out in the 1960s, when her deep, velvety voice stood out starkly against the usual Hindi playback singing. Her beginnings were unconventional — singing at nightclubs like Trincas in Kolkata — where she built a loyal following with her powerful voice, infectious stage presence, and ability to effortlessly bridge Indian and Western musical genres.

While she never quite fit the mould of the traditional Bollywood playback singer, Uthup carved a niche for herself with memorable tracks like Hari Om Hari (Pyaara Dushman, 1980), Ramba Ho (Armaan, 1981), and One Two Cha Cha Cha (Shalimar, 1978).

Uthup received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award conferred by the Government of India, in 2011, and the Padma Bhushan in 2024.