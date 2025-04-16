Summer getaways: Beat the heat in style with these travel hacks

The sweltering heat can pose a challenge during summer getaways. But with the right approach, you can make the most of your trips, without compromising on skincare, fashion or health. My Kolkata has put together a list of items that you must add to your backpack for an easy-breezy summer vacation.

Fashion fixes

A travel bag is incomplete without a good pair of sunglasses. Carry a black and brown kohl for statement or light smokey eyes, and a cheek and lip tint. Accessorise your outfit with caps and sunhats, and colourful flip flops for the perfect summer look.

Slip into oversized shirts or tees and pair them with shorts, skorts, skirts, boyfriend jeans or cotton dhoti pants. Since antifit is in vogue, make the most of comfy fits and zhuzh them up with minimal accessories like studs, rings, stack necklace, anklets, and brooch. Wear outfits made of breathable fabric like cotton, linen or muslin that are gentle on the skin.

Skincare regime

Summer skincare, or any skincare for that matter, starts with a sunscreen that is more than 50 SPF. When it comes to travel sunscreen, opt for a tinted one that serves as a light base too. And don’t forget a body sunscreen. Add a tinted lip balm with SPF to your kit.

Carry a soap-free face wash that is gentle but also deep cleanses. Aloe vera gel, if it suits your skin, is your summer bae. For the night time skincare, use a light weight moisturiser rich in Vitamin C. And last but never the least, carry a cooling face mist for hydration.

Unsung heroes

Invest in an anti-theft backpack that is large enough to hold most of your essentials. If you are traveling to a beach destination, a cloth ice bag is a must. A rechargeable fan can be a smart investment when the mercury soars. Do not forget a pack of wet wipes.

A first-aid kit and an emergency medicine pouch can come in handy during trips.

Don’t miss packing a multi-charger and a power bank, reusable water bottles, ORS, hand sanitiser, mosquito repellant sprays, and energy bars.