Boom, bang, whimper: Here’s how you can care for your pets during Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights — a time for joy, togetherness and celebration. But while the festivities bring happiness to us, the loud noise, smoke and bustle can be extremely stressful for our pets. Crackers and fireworks can trigger anxiety, fear and restlessness in animals, often increasing their heart rate and blood pressure. As responsible pet parents, a little care and planning can go a long way in keeping your furry companions calm and safe.

As the festive season kicks off, My Kolkata has put together expert-backed tips to help you and your pets enjoy a peaceful and comfortable Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first steps

During Diwali, homes are decorated with diyas, candles, flowers and rangolis. While these add beauty to the celebrations, they can pose hazards for pets if not handled carefully.

Keep diyas, candles and exposed wires out of reach. Opt for battery-operated diyas indoors to avoid burns or accidents.

Make rangolis in areas where pets can’t access them — ingestion or rolling in the colours can cause irritation or upset stomachs.

Avoid giving festive sweets, jaggery or oily snacks to pets as they can lead to digestive problems.

Keep first-aid basics like antiseptic cream, Betadine and bandages handy, along with any regular medication your pet might need.

Keeping noise and smoke away

Firecrackers are often the biggest cause of anxiety among pets. Loud sounds and smoke can trigger panic and disorientation. The key is to reduce exposure and create a calm environment.

Shut doors and windows to reduce outside noise while maintaining proper ventilation.

Play soft music or calming sounds to help soothe your pet.

Use earmuffs or ear defenders if your pet is comfortable with them — begin training early to help them adjust.

Run an air purifier or AC to help filter the air and keep smoke out.

Create comfort

Just like us, animals find comfort in familiar surroundings and objects. Creating a safe, cosy corner can greatly ease their stress.

Keep your pet’s bed, blanket and toys nearby.

Choose a quiet, clutter-free corner where they can relax undisturbed.

Offer their favourite treats or chews to help distract and calm them.

Companionship and compassion

Every pet responds differently to fear and anxiety. Some may want to cuddle close, while others might prefer hiding until the noise fades.

Stay home with your pet during the most intense firework hours. Your presence helps them feel safe.

If your pet seeks comfort beside you, let them snuggle up and offer gentle reassurance.

Veterinarian Ashimi Das advises, “If your pet hides under the bed or behind furniture during fireworks, let them be. Forcing them out can increase their stress.”

Managing meal timings

Many pets refuse to eat when frightened. Since fireworks usually begin after dark, plan meal times accordingly. Feed them earlier in the evening so they can eat in peace before the noise begins.

Scheduling walks and nature's calls

Pets used to going outdoors may struggle with their usual routines during Diwali evenings.

Take them for walks before sunset or after the fireworks subside.

Time their dinner so they can relieve themselves before the noise begins.

For puppies or smaller breeds, use pee pads or designated indoor spaces during peak cracker hours.

Identifying acute stress and anxiety

Some animals are more sensitive than others. According to Das, pet parents should look for signs of extreme anxiety such as trembling, panting, whining, excessive drooling, or hiding. “If your pet shows these symptoms, consult your vet,” he says. “Anti-anxiety medication can help if prescribed appropriately.”