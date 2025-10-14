Beyond the sparkle: Doctors warn COPD patients to stay safe as air pollution peaks during Diwali

Every year, the sparkle of Diwali comes with a hidden danger — a sharp rise in air pollution that can severely affect people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other lung conditions. Firecracker smoke contains fine particles and toxic gases that inflame the airways, trigger coughing and wheezing, and may even lead to hospitalisation.

“The rise in air pollution and worsening AQI around Diwali tends to increase respiratory symptoms and may cause exacerbation of the underlying disease,” says Rahul Kendre, lung transplant physician, DPU Super Specialty Hospital. Doctors stress that COPD patients must prepare early, stay protected during celebrations and recover cautiously after the festival to avoid serious flare-ups.

Before Diwali

Preparation is the most important step. Doctors urge patients to visit their physician, review treatment plans and ensure both maintenance and rescue inhalers are available. “Wearing an N95 mask outdoors and keeping inhalers close can prevent breathlessness,” says Saibal Ghosh, consultant pulmonologist, Techno India DAMA Hospital. Stock up on medicines and keep a pulse oximeter handy to monitor oxygen levels. Vaccinate against flu and pneumonia to reduce the risk of infections.

A clean indoor environment can help reduce exposure to pollution. “Use an air purifier with a HEPA filter and seal windows and doors to reduce indoor pollution,” advises Harshil Alwani, consultant pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

Arup Halder, consultant pulmonologist, CMRI, suggests creating a clean air room with minimal windows. Complete outdoor chores earlier in the day, stay hydrated and avoid heavy or oily foods that increase inflammation. Indoor plants such as snake plant or peace lily can naturally improve air quality.

During Diwali

This is when pollution peaks and lung health is most at risk. “People with COPD or diseased lungs should avoid exposure to firecracker smoke and stay indoors when air pollution peaks,” says Ghosh. Keep windows and doors shut to block smoke. If going out is unavoidable, wear a well-fitted N95 or N99 mask.

“If it is absolutely essential to go out, then wear an N95 or N99 mask correctly to filter particulate matter,” adds Dr Kendre.

Doctors strongly discourage COPD patients from being near fireworks. Eco-friendly diyas and LED lights are safer alternatives. “Celebrate with light and love, not smoke,” says Ghosh.

Hydration is vital as it keeps mucus thin and easier to clear. Warm fluids help soothe irritated airways. Watch for signs like increased coughing, phlegm or breathlessness. “Use rescue medication and seek immediate medical attention for any severe flare-up,” warns Kendre. Limit salt and sugar intake while enjoying festive food.

After Diwali

Air quality does not improve immediately after the fireworks stop. “Smoke and particulate matter linger in the environment for a few hours to days,” says Kendre. Continue using preventive inhalers and do not stop prescribed medicines even if symptoms ease. When the AQI improves, open windows briefly to allow fresh air in. “Improving indoor air circulation after pollution levels drop helps bring in fresh air,” says Alwani.

Check AQI apps daily before stepping out and avoid morning walks on poor air quality days. “Drink plenty of water to help thin mucus and be extra vigilant for any worsening of symptoms,” says Halder. Contact your doctor immediately if breathlessness or wheezing increases. Deep breathing exercises, hydration and a balanced diet support recovery and lung function.

With care and discipline, COPD patients can enjoy the festival without compromising their health. Fireworks may light up the sky, but clean air keeps the celebration truly joyful. As Ghosh reminds, “Celebrate with light and love, not smoke.”