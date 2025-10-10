Here is how you can care for community animals during Diwali

Diwali is a time of joy and festivity for humans — but for street dogs and cats, it can be a time of fear, confusion and distress. The sounds of crackers, smoke-filled air and flashing lights can send them scurrying in panic, often away from familiar territories. This not only leaves them disoriented, but also vulnerable to road accidents and injuries.

While firecrackers are part of the celebration, compassion can make all the difference. Pet parents and animal lovers can take small, practical steps to ensure that community animals stay safe, healthy and cared for during Diwali 2025.

Offering shelter and safety

During Diwali nights, community dogs and cats often seek quiet, dark corners to hide from the noise. Many of them end up in dangerous or unfamiliar places while trying to escape.

If you have a garage, basement, or covered porch, keep it open for a few nights so frightened animals can take shelter

If you live in an apartment building, request that your housing society make parking or lobby areas accessible

Spread awareness among neighbours to avoid chasing or scaring away hiding animals

Food and hydration

Animals tend to pant more and lose hydration when they are anxious and affected by firecracker smoke.

Keep bowls of clean water and some dry food accessible near your gate, garage or community feeding area

Replace the water regularly and place the bowls in shaded or quiet corners

Avoid feeding them human sweets or oily food from festive leftovers, which can cause stomach upsets

Reflective collars and identification

Reflective collars can be lifesaving during Diwali nights when frightened animals often run into traffic or lose their way.

Fit community dogs and cats with reflective collars before Diwali

Write your contact number or the local feeder’s number on the collar tag

If possible, involve a paravet or local animal welfare group to ensure collars are fitted properly — not too tight or too loose

Spreading awareness

Sometimes, the best way to help is by educating others. Many people simply don’t realise how much firecrackers frighten animals.

Share awareness posts in your housing society messaging groups about being mindful of stray dogs and cats

Encourage people to burst crackers away from community shelters, feeding zones and residential compounds with animals

Put up posters or notices reminding people not to block hiding spots or remove food bowls

Keeping first-aid ready

Accidents and burns are unfortunately common during Diwali, especially among animals that run into firecracker debris. Keeping basic medical supplies handy can make a crucial difference before a vet arrives.

Keep antiseptic solution (like Betadine), burn cream, gauze and clean water ready

In case you find an injured animal, offer immediate first-aid and contact a local vet or NGO

Avoid applying turmeric, toothpaste or home remedies to wounds — these can worsen infections

Staying alert and compassionate

A few nights of extra care can save several lives. Check on the dogs and cats you usually feed or see around your area, especially during the evenings. Make sure they are safe and have not gone missing.

If you find displaced animals, share photos and locations with nearby shelters or feeders. Sometimes, reuniting them with their original territory after the festival can help prevent fights or stress.