Kolkata wheezes as mercury drops, hospitals grapple with spike in respiratory ailments

City hospitals are grappling with a sudden spike in cases of flu and respiratory ailments as Kolkata wheezes its way to peak winter.

According to doctors, there is no viral outbreak behind these cases — some of them so serious that patients land in the ICU.

A familiar pattern

At CMRI, the number of patients with flu-like symptoms has shot up this November. Dr Amrita Bhattacharyya, in-charge of the Respiratory Critical Care Medicine Unit, said, “We are not seeing a brand new Kolkata flu. There is a surge of the usual seasonal viruses. Patients are coming in with high fever, intense bodyache, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache and a dry, nagging cough, often with a lot of fatigue.”

Vulnerable groups are at higher risk. “We are especially worried about older people, very young children, pregnant women and those with asthma, COPD, heart or kidney disease, diabetes, cancer or on long-term steroids. What felt like a bad cold for a healthy adult could quickly turn into pneumonia or respiratory failure in them,” she said.

Bhattacharyya also warned against waiting for home oxygen readings to drop before seeking help. “Home SpO₂ readings are not a reliable early warning system. In some cases, oxygen levels often fell late when disease was already advanced,” she said.

Both children and adults affected

Paediatrics departments are also witnessing a rise in viral infections. Dr Rasika Deshmukh of Narayana Hospital, Howrah, said, “There was no new virus circulating. During the pre-winter season we commonly saw RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and metapneumovirus in children, and Haemophilus influenzae, mostly type A followed by B, in adults. The usual symptoms were a runny nose and cough, though severe cases could lead to shortness of breath and even sepsis.”

She said pneumococcal vaccination remained underrated and urged families to follow basic respiratory etiquette, including covering the mouth while coughing.

Weather shift and how it’s affecting you

At Techno India DAMA Hospital, outpatient numbers have increased sharply. Dr M.S. Purkait, medical superintendent, said, “There was a significant rise of patients suffering from fever, cough, body pain, lethargy and respiratory difficulty. Sometimes there were abdominal cramps and diarrhoea as well. The sudden dip in temperature below 19 degrees combined with smoke from automobile exhaust created favourable conditions for viruses to multiply.”

He said most cases involved seasonal viruses such as RSV, metapneumovirus, non-Covid coronavirus, influenza, rhinovirus and adenovirus. “Bacterial infections may also be present, of which streptococcal pneumonia was the commonest. The symptoms usually lasted for seven to 10 days,” he added.

What doctors advise

Most patients are recovering at home with paracetamol and anti-allergic medicines. Doctors are asking people not to self-medicate with antibiotics unless prescribed.

Health experts recommend staying indoors when possible, using masks in crowded spaces, maintaining hand hygiene and keeping warm. Vaccination for influenza and pneumonia is being advised for children, seniors and those with chronic illnesses.

With chilly days ahead, doctors say these precautions will play a key role in keeping Kolkata’s seasonal viral surge under control.