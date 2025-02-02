Reels that invoke nostalgia and Saraswati Puja feels

It's time for another round of festivities and today we welcome goddess Saraswati into our homes. As we seek blessings from the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Instagram, too, has turned all yellow. Check out the trending reels that make up this edition of Reels of the Week. From Saraswati Puja memories and nostalgia to some of the unique idols to look out for, get decked up and take some cues on how to celebrate the right way with My Kolkata.

Did you have a ‘kul’ before the Puja?

Saraswati Puja means khichuri, telebhaja and kuler ombol for lunch. But what if you had some kul before the festivities? This reel from @art.of.tithi shows a very sweet interaction between a mother and daughter on why not to have kul before Saraswati arrives. When the little girl has a kul, her mom says, ‘you will fail in your exams’ to which the little girl replies, ‘I only had one, will I still fail?’ Check out the reel and remember to give your anjali on an empty stomach for extra blessings.

Largest Saraswati Puja idol in Kolkata

If you think pandal hopping is restricted to Durga Puja, you need to think again. The City of Joy has gone all out for Saraswati Puja this time. We found a reel that you have to watch if you want to see the largest Saraswati idol. They say good things come in small packages, but this incredibly large idol of goddess Saraswati, which stands at 111-feet tall, is mesmerising to look at. Batanagar’s Newland ground has come up with the largest Saraswati idol ever, and you need to head over now to take a look at this figure. Get a glimpse of the reel made by @calcuttacanvasofficial.

Have you seen this cute Saraswati?

From the largest idol to the cutest one — we have leads on another goddess Saraswati idol you just cannot miss. Check out this sweet idol sitting on an even cuter-looking swan from @shutter_bong. At Chorbagan Sarbojanin, you will find this idol that looks like it's straight out of a children's cartoon. Exuding more innocence than power, it is a fresh change in perspective from the craftsperson. This idol is a must-see this Saraswati Puja.

Artist adorning his own Saraswati

For the devotees, decking up their goddess with their own hands is quite emotional. Ahead of Saraswati Puja, artist @conceptual_mind_rd dedicated his days to preparing the idol. The artist pleats a beautiful white sari on the goddess and decks her up with handmade ornaments. He also shares his feelings while preparing the idol with his own hands. Check out the final look.

Going back to school

If you have celebrated Saraswati Puja at school, this reel is sure to bring back fond memories — offering Anjali at school with your friends and standing in line to get proshad together? Children would come together one day before the Puja to deck up the premises with streamers and decorations, drawing alponas amongst other things. And, of course, those who never studied, paid way more attention to details to ensure they received extra blessing from the goddess to help them clear their exams. If you have such memories, be sure to share this reel by @abhayarts860 with your school friends.

Did you know about Sufi Basant?

Did you know that some shrines in New Delhi celebrate Vasant Panchami too? After the death of his young nephew, Taqiuddin Nooh, Delhi’s Chishti Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, went into mourning for days. One day the saint’s disciple, Amir Khusro, saw some women dressed in yellow clothes, carrying mustard flowers going somewhere celebrating and singing. When asked about their destination, they said they were going to offer flowers on Vasant Panchmi to God. He too decided to dress in a yellow sari, and carried mustard flowers to Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, which brought a smile to the Saint’s face.

Since then, every year on Vasant Panchami, celebrations are held at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah which is known as Sufi Basant. See the celebrations from @mohdarshkhan



