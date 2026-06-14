Beauty goals: Fifa-themed makeup reels fan football fever on Instagram

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is underway, running from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. While India is far removed from the spectacle, that hasn’t stopped World Cup fever from taking over Instagram and tea-stall addas alike.

From glittery flag-inspired eyeshadow to perfectly blended jersey-coloured looks, World Cup-themed makeup tutorials are flooding reels. The icing on the cake? Creators are recreating the signature expressions and swagger of their favourite football stars, turning beauty content into a full-blown fan tribute.

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Where football fandom meets flawless blending

Beauty influencer Shreya Chakraborty wears her Argentina allegiance on her eyelids — quite literally. Her reel is a love letter to La Albiceleste. But the real showstopper isn't just the blending; it's her pitch-perfect recreation of the swagger and game-face expressions of her favourite players.

Goal-den glam for Team Brazil

Content creator Anu Graha is rooting for Brazil the only way she knows best — with unapologetically goal-den glam and limitless energy. Her reel swaps the football pitch for the makeup chair, featuring radiant yellow-and-green accents, glitter that deserves its own spotlight and peppy sit-down dance moves.

The only hat-trick here is makeup, glam and moves

Adina Adhikari’s football-themed makeup tutorials are gripping enough to keep you glued to your screens much like a nail-biting Brazil-Argentina faceoff. Her artistry goes beyond perfectly blended team colours — she tops it off with impeccable recreations of her favourite players’ signature expressions and eccentric on-field mannerisms.

90 minutes? This reel deserves extra time

Who’s living rent-free in Anisha George’s mind this World Cup season? Her reel leaves absolutely no room for debate: Messi. Messi. Messi. The tutorial is equal parts beauty masterclass and fan anthem. Foot-tapping, flawlessly blended and utterly mesmerising — it’s less a makeup tutorial and more a 60-second victory lap for the GOAT.

Blue, white and pure GOAT energy

From the very first swipe of sky blue and white on her cheeks to the final full-glam flourish, digital creator Ashwathi Sanoj proves that football fever is best applied with a makeup brush. Her reel is complete with infectious beats, boss-level blending and enough Argentina spirit to transform every stroke into a tribute to La Albiceleste.