Budget skincare, main character glow: Pocket-friendly beauty hacks Gen Zs swear by

Kolkata’s heat, humidity and pollution are tough for health and for skin. So, taking care of it is essential. But building a care routine doesn’t have to burn a hole in the pocket. Here’s a simple, no-fuss guide for young Gen Zs who want clear, healthy skin without spending big.

Keep it basic (with consistency)

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You don’t need a full-length 10-step skin care routine to do the trick. Stick to essentials — cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen. That’s it. Don’t be bothered by the lack of hyaluronic acid. Affordable pharmacy products work just fine if they suit your skin type. Be consistent and do not be bothered about the price or brand.

Never skip your sunscreen

If you’re stepping out in the daytime, sunscreen with SPF is non-negotiable. It doesn’t matter which brand you use — apply and reapply a bit of the cream on your exposed skin if you are stepping out for long hours. Kolkata’s sun is harch, even when masked by clouds.

DIY, but keep it simple

You do not need any complicated home remedies. A quick Multani mitti and rose water concoction once a week can help with controlling oily skin. Also, ice cubes wrapped in cloth can help reduce puffiness after a long day out.

Effectively use what’s available easily

Aloe vera gel works best as a substitute for moisturiser, soothing gel or even as a sleeping mask. Of course, consult with a dermatologist before buying one for yourself. Glycerin mixed with water also works effectively as a face mist to beat the sweaty days in Kolkata.

Hydration is king of healthy skin

Everything falls out of order when you don’t drink enough water and eat seasonal fruits. So your local market can do just as good to your skin than any expensive product.

Don’t blindly follow social media trends

Not every viral product or trend will suit your skin. Stick to the products that suit your skin, or for a detailed analysis, consult your dermatologist to avoid unwanted pimple breakouts.