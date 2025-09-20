Offline to online: Kolkata’s boutique culture sees a digital evolution

Even days before Durga Puja, the city’s shopping hubs are buzzing with last-minute buyers, but a revival is happening on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook — Kolkata’s boutique culture is thriving online. From Behala to Ballygunge, boutique owners, who once struggled to sustain footfall are now thriving by selling customised saris, blouses and fusion wear online.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, boutiques were the go-to destination for women seeking exclusivity and customisation. Aspiring designers set up small stores where customers could choose fabrics, get embroidery done and have their blouses tailored to perfection. “My mother and I used to get all our Puja clothes from a boutique near our house in Behala. The designs were unique, even the jewellery was customised,” recalled Jaya Bhattacharjee, a teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boutiques became a badge of pride, a way to stand out with personalised clothing when ready-to-wear fashion labels by celeb designers were not as accessible.

Boutique owners, who once struggled to sustain footfall are now thriving by selling customised saris, blouses and fusion wear online Shutterstock

The decline of offline stores

As e-commerce platforms and fast fashion brands entered the market, many of these brick-and-mortar boutiques started losing customers. Online stores offered lower prices and more convenience. Several boutique owners had to shut shop, while others moved their business online to survive.

Thriving in the digital age

Today, boutique fashion is seeing a resurgence on social media. Tamalika Chatterjee, who runs Tamal Boutique in Rajarhat, started selling on Facebook in 2015. “We started by posting product photos, but back then, weavers were hesitant to give us saris because they feared designs would be copied. Now copying is seen as recognition — the more people replicate our style, the more our product sells,” she said. Her customer base now spans across the US, UK and Mumbai, especially ahead of Durga Puja.

While the craze for boutique shopping may have mellowed, the value of unique, customised clothing still holds strong

Designer Surbhi Pansari calls it an evolution, not just a comeback. “Boutiques have always offered warmth and a personal connection. I see my brand as carrying that legacy forward, but with a modern lens. We blend heritage crafts with contemporary silhouettes so that the pieces feel timeless yet wearable,” she explained.

The charm of customisation

While the craze for boutique shopping may have mellowed, the value of unique, customised clothing still holds strong. “Our main age group is 40 to 65, but younger buyers are coming to us for minimal-work saris that are easy to carry,” said Tamalika. This Durga Puja, the demand is for light, easy-to-drape saris and smartly tailored blouses that work for both pandal-hopping and office wear — proving that boutique culture has found its footing again, this time in the digital space.