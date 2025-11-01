Gearing up for winter: How to treat your woollens for an itch-free experience

As Kolkata begins to get into its winter rhythm, households across the city are pulling out sweaters, jackets and shawls that have been resting in wardrobes and storage spaces for several months. But before you slip into your favourite pullover, give it a little extra care. Wearing stored or untreated woollens can lead to itching, rashes or even allergic reactions, especially for those with sensitive skin, warn experts.

Treat before you wear

“Many people tend to reuse their winter wardrobes, such as woollen sweaters, jackets or coats from the previous year without proper cleaning or dry washing,” said Dr Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur. “However, over time, these garments can harbour house dust mites and other allergens, which may trigger allergic skin reactions. Therefore, before the onset of winter, it’s essential to thoroughly clean or dry-wash all stored woollen clothing.”

He added that coarse wool fibres and chemical compounds like lanolin, a natural grease in wool, or formaldehyde used in older fabrics are known to cause contact dermatitis in some people. While most modern woollens today are made with finer fibres and fewer allergens, maintaining proper garment hygiene remains crucial.“Before wearing sweaters, air them out in sunlight for a few hours. Sunlight helps kill mould spores and mites that thrive in humid conditions. Avoid storing woollens in damp corners or plastic bags — breathable cotton covers are better for long-term storage,” Ghosh suggested.

How to avoid skin allergies from woollens

According to dermatologists, prevention begins with layering and laundering. “Winter wardrobes often bring warmth and sometimes itch. Wool and synthetic blends can irritate sensitive skin or trigger contact allergies,” said Dr Asma Akhlaq, dermatologist, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. “Always wear a soft cotton inner layer under sweaters or jackets to reduce direct friction. Wash new woollens before wearing as they may contain chemical finishes or dyes, and use mild, fragrance-free cleansers.”

Keeping your skin moisturised is another key step. Applying a ceramide-rich or shea butter-based cream before wearing wool helps lock in hydration and reduces dryness that makes the skin prone to irritation.

When wool isn’t for you

Some people might find that their skin reacts even after taking precautions. In such cases, the problem could be a true allergy to lanolin or textile dyes. A dermatologist can confirm this through a patch test. “Recent research published on PubMed indicates that wool itself is generally not a significant allergen, and the belief that wool commonly causes allergic reactions is largely a myth. But choosing high-quality, finely processed woollen garments can make a big difference,” said Ghosh.

For those with persistent sensitivity, softer alternatives like acrylic blends, fleece or cashmere are good options. They provide warmth without the scratchiness of coarse wool.