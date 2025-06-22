Not your ‘shaadi haldi’: Viral science experiment takes over Instagram

Lights off. Camera. Haldi. No, we’re not talking about a pre-wedding ritual. The latest Instagram reel trend is equal parts aesthetic and educational. Turmeric (haldi) powder, when added to water, doesn’t dissolve completely — it forms a suspension, dispersing evenly to create a cloudy yellow mixture. This simple science experiment has sparked a wave of visually striking reels, set to Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam’s 2007 track Main Agar Kahoon. My Kolkata picked out a few for you to get inspired.

When haldi meets chaos

Father-daughter duo Avijit Pal and little Mehu gave the trend a shot — but not without consequences. Their experiment turned messy, prompting a playful scolding from Mehu’s mum, Sangita Paul. “POV: Haldi trend gone wrong,” reads the caption to their post.

Science meets aesthetics

Beauty influencer Nilanjana Dhar brought an elegant touch to the trend. As she poured turmeric into a transparent bottle, she marvelled at the hypnotic patterns it formed during the suspension.

Feline fascination: Gingerr’s calm curiosity

Tripti Rajkumari’s reel features an unexpected star— her pet cat, Gingerr. Calm and observant, Gingerr watched intently as the haldi swirled through the water.

Sibling shenanigans: Vridant vs Palak

Brother-sister duo Vridant and Palak Babbar put their own spin on the trend. Vridant playfully teased Palak about her follower count, but their laughter made it clear they were both having fun recreating the trend.

Parenting 101: Science delivers hits and misses

Creators Priya and Soorya turned the trend into a mini skit. In the reel, a father scolds his son for wasting time on his phone. The son insists he’s learning something new and demonstrates the haldi trend — only to get whacked. “Now apply haldi,” the father quips, leaving viewers in stitches.