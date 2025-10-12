Five easy DIY decor ideas to brighten your space this Diwali, courtesy the ’gram

This Diwali, you don’t have to splurge to make your home sparkle. From charming paper lanterns to DIY diya stands, My Kolkata has rounded up trending Instagram reels that will teach you the perfect way to add a personal touch to your festive decor. Bonus? These are super easy-to-make and fuss-free.

Four-ingredient paper diyas

Papers, strings, scissors, glue — that’s all you need to make these charming paper diyas. Digital creator Punekhar Sneha shows how to create this easy craft that even kids will love, adding their own touch to the festive decor at home. Budget-friendly and fuss-free, it’s the perfect DIY project to brighten your space during the festival of lights.

Pinteresty corner in minutes

Looking to add a pop of colour to a blank wall without spending much? Content creator Aditi Verma has the perfect solution. Cut colourful papers as shown in the reel and hang them using stick-on hooks and threads. Ta-da! In just five minutes, you’ll have a Pinterest-worthy corner in your house.

DIY stands that sparkle as bright as diyas

These DIY diya stands will instantly add a festive bling to your living space. Cut a piece of cardboard into your desired shape and decorate it with mirrors and zari. Add a semi-circular cardboard platform, as shown by artist Khushboo Sahu in her reel.

Recycle and revamp

Did you know you can recycle a plastic bottle into a paper lantern this Diwali? Creative Ranju’s reel teaches a way that is as easy as it is cost-effective. Fold a few coloured papers into semi-circles. Stick them to a plastic bottle cut in half. Add a handle and your Instagram-worthy DIY lantern will be ready in minutes.

Fairy lights with a twist

This Diwali, give your regular fairy lights a much-needed upgrade. Follow artist Bhumi’s reel to cut, fold and stick colourful papers. Then, wind the lights around the edges for a vibrant festive glow.