Diwali and Dhanteras jewellery trends to elevate your festive style

This Diwali and Dhanteras, turn up the heat in jewellery that does more than just sparkle. From gold that glows like diyas to diamonds that dazzle brighter than crackers, My Kolkata rounds up accessories and style guidelines that cater to every mood and aesthetic.

Gold

If you’re playing hostess at home, gold might be your go-to choice. Think statement festoon necklaces, sleek layered chains or bold torque pieces. Stack up a set of golden bangles or flaunt a designer chudha for that traditional touch. If your necklace steals the show, give ornate danglers a miss. Opt for dainty studs or minimalistic drop earrings. On the flip side, if danglers are your favourite piece of accessory, ditch statement necklaces, complementing your look with a simple neck chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drape a sari that complements your gold-toned look. Pair with a blouse that boasts a flattering neckline — square, scoop or sweetheart. Alternatively, a Benarasi silk anarkali with a plunging neckline may also make for the perfect pick.

Men, remember — less is more. Keep it classy with tiny gold studs, sleek bracelets, and minimalist neck chains. Gold coat buttons and cufflinks will add a touch of understated sophistication to the overall outfit.

Where to buy: Avama Jewellers, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation, Tanishq, Senco Gold and Diamonds

Silver

can be tricky. Ethnic dresses and salwar suits make for a fuss-free look. When it comes to accessorising, think sleek chokers, dainty initial or charm necklaces or trendy lariat pieces. Add a pair of classic silver jhumkas and pretty payals to amp up the festive look.

Men can choose to keep it subtle with wristlets and neck chains (think Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Varma at 2024’s IIFA awards ceremony).

Where to buy: Giva, Mia by Tanishq, Shyle Silver Jewelry

Platinum

If your aesthetic is fusion, platinum jewellery might help you strike the right balance. Think cable chains and elegant pendants. Platinum rings, bracelets and ear studs will enable both men and women to elevate their festive look. From co-ord sets to solid kurtas, there is nothing that platinum jewellery cannot accentuate.

Where to buy: Caratlane, Kalyan Jewellers

Diamonds

Evening gowns, ready-to-wear saris, or simple kurta sets — let diamond accessories do the talking. Both men and women can go for tennis chains studded with diamonds or a sleek chain with a diamond pendant. Diamond rings and studs are classy choices for both genders. While women can elevate their look with diamond-studded maang tikkas and jhumkas, men can opt for diamond-studded brooches, tie pins and cuff links for an added touch of sparkle.

Where to buy: Avama Jewellers, Punamchand Jewellers, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation, Caratlane, Senco Gold and Diamonds

Kundan

Ready to twirl in a lehenga? Let Kundan neckpieces and danglers, set with your favourite gemstones, add to the bling. Intricate craftsmanship and a symphony of colourful stones are sure to turn heads.

Men, there is no need to feel left out. A layered neckpiece to complement your sherwani or a striking brooch on your jacket can add just the right touch of regal flair.

Perfect for designer ensembles and ornate outfits, kundan jewellery is perfect for parties and festive family gatherings.

Where to buy: Zaveri and Company, Meesho

Polki

While polki and kundan pieces share similarities in terms of design, Polki uses real diamonds and solid gold making it more expensive than kundan. Polki can complement saris, anarkalis, lehengas and sherwanis, enhancing your glamour quotient effortlessly.

Where to buy: Madanji Meghraj Jewellers, Punamchand Jewellers, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers