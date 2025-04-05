Leave Studio Ghibli alone, turn your photos into cute knitted dolls

1 8

First came the Ghibli-fication of photos, where everyone looked right out of a dreamy Studio Ghibli film. Then, criticism from people who respected Hayao Miyazaki’s work and ethics against using AI for making Ghibli art followed. But now, a new trend has emerged on its heels, turning images into knitted dolls. ChatGPT has joined forces with AI image tools to spin your pictures into woolly wonders, and the results are adorable. Here are some results My Kolkata found absolutely amazing.

Wool Bhulaiyaa

Who would have imagined Chhota Pandit from Bhool Bhulaiyaa could look cute? Covered in vermilion, with an upright ponytail and a garland around his neck — this priest left us in splits in the film. But the woolly version of it? Check it out yourself.

Wool Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Someone turned the iconic scene from the 1995 Bollywood hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge too! And it makes us wonder how the full movie would have looked in its woolly version.

Captain Wool

From helicopter shots to purl stitches — Captain Cool is here to lead the yarn XI!

Khakee: The Woollen Chapter

My Kolkata also tried the trend and turned the poster of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter into a knotty affair.

Sweet yarn

Kolkata’s rosogolla turned into balls of yarn looks delicious!

No refusal to wool!

We gave iconic Kolkata’s yellow cab a woollen twist!

Purl Phuchka

How can we not try it with Kolkata’s favourite street snack? Phuchka turned wooly for extra warmth!

