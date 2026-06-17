Having a midlife crisis at 30s? You’re not alone, say Kolkata mental health experts

For decades, a midlife crisis was seen as something that hit you in your 40s or 50s. Today, psychologists say symptoms are showing up earlier in people in their late 20s and 30s who are questioning their careers, relationships and life choices.

The trend is also reflected in research by Dartmouth College researchers published in the journal PLOS One. The study found that the traditional midlife peak in unhappiness no longer stands out for people in their 40s and 50s as strongly as it once did.

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The researchers noted that deteriorating mental health among younger generations has increased significantly. It suggests that emotional distress and life dissatisfaction are affecting people much earlier in life.

A 32-year-old corporate executive from Kolkata, but working in Bangalore, recently sought therapy after achieving many of the goals he had set for himself. He made a successful career and had financial stability. “I have built the lifestyle I once dreamed of. Yet I found myself asking the question, why do I feel so empty?”

In another case, a 29-year-old woman from Behala who recently married and bought a home started feeling she was falling behind. “Watching peers announce promotions, business ventures, and overseas moves on social media left me wondering whether I had chosen the right path at all.”

Stories like these are becoming increasingly common in Kolkata therapists' chambers.

"A few years ago, when we spoke about a midlife crisis, we imagined someone in their late 40s or 50s questioning their choices, career, relationships or purpose in life. Today, however, I increasingly meet individuals in their late 20s, 30s and early 40s expressing similar concerns," said Madhuri Sarda, counselling psychologist, clinical hypnotherapist, and founder of Annantaa – Power of the Mind.

Experts say that a combination of social, economic and cultural factors is accelerating self-doubt and introspection. Social media make comparison unavoidable. They expose people to a constant stream of success stories.

"Many individuals spend years pursuing success, only to realise that professional achievements alone do not guarantee happiness or fulfilment," said Sarda.

According to Devdeep Roy Chowdhury, senior clinical psychologist and senior coordinator at Monoshij, the changing expectations about life and happiness are also playing a major role.

"Modern culture places strong emphasis on finding passion, purpose and personal meaning. While this can be positive, it may also increase dissatisfaction when reality does not match expectations," he said.

What is midlife crisis?

A midlife crisis is a period of emotional and psychological transition during which people reassess who they are, what they have achieved and what they want from the future.

The experience can manifest in different ways, according to mental health experts. Some people feel stuck in their careers, others become dissatisfied with relationships or dwell on the opportunities they believe they have missed. Psychologists say that the feelings of restlessness, emptiness and uncertainty are common, but they do not have to be viewed negatively.

"As a psychologist, I do not view a midlife crisis as a sign that something is wrong,” said Sarda. “I see it as a signal call from within asking us to pause and examine whether we are living in alignment with our authentic selves."

Experts recommend taking time to reflect on personal values and goals. Roy Chowdhury advises to focus on what remains unachieved, strengths and accomplishments.

Building meaningful relationships, learning a new skill, pursuing hobbies and engaging in community activities can help find a sense of purpose.

Psychologists also stress self-compassion. “At a time when everyone else's life seems to be perfect online, comparing personal journeys can fuel dissatisfaction,” said Roy Chowdhury.

If feelings of anxiety, hopelessness or depression persist, experts say seeking professional help can provide support.