‘Asche bochor abar hobe’: Instagram flooded by reels of Puja nostalgia, and longing

Durga Puja is more than just a festival — it’s a grand cultural celebration woven with memories, melodies and moments that return year after year like a familiar tune. Once the festivities are over, the silent streets, the dark alleys, the dismantled pandals, and the missing beats of dhaak awaken a deep sense of nostalgia for the five days of celebration. With this nostalgia, come anticipation and preparation as we begin another year-long wait for Maa’s homecoming. My Kolkata picks a few trending reels that perfectly capture this bittersweet post-Puja nostalgia.

‘Asche Bochor Abar Hobe’

As the evening light softens over the alleys of north Kolkata and the courtyards of the bonedi baris prepare to embrace a long stillness again, the city begins its countdown to welcome Maa Durga next year. The much-awaited homecoming becomes a symbol of hope, love, and light. As content creator Avirup highlights, Puja is a five-day symphony of life, emotion, and togetherness. Watch the reel here.

Gone too soon

Digital creator Debasmita Ghosh shared a black-and-white clip of Maa’s arati with the caption, “Pujo ashche bhab tai bhalo. Dekhte dekhte shesh pujo (It’s better when Pujo is round the corner. Once it begins it ends too soon)”. The video evokes devotion as well as nostalgia, as we wait with eager hearts for maa’s homecoming next year.

Puja ends; countdown begins

Through his lens, content creator Deepshekar Das captured how the autumnal festival bloomed in full swing this year. The crowd flowed from one pandal to another under a dazzling night sky. However, beneath the autumnal hue, now a sombre heaviness prevails. The city bade farewell to Goddess Durga on Thursday and is now going back to its everyday routine, all the while waiting for her arrival next year.

Another year, another long wait

The streets might sleep till October 18, 2026, but the soul of Kolkata will wait with bated breath for Maa Durga's return, a fan page for East Bengal Football Club said, sharing a heartfelt video. Although the festive season is over, Bengalis are hopeful for the dhunuchi smoke wafting through the air, the streets bathed in lights and the endless adda sessions once again filling the nooks and crannies of the City of Joy.

The void only grows

The end of Durga Puja isn't about the growing void in our hearts. It's about the memories that linger long after the festivities fade into the Ganges. More than the rituals and celebrations, it's the people, their warmth and their company that leaves an indelible mark. With heavy yet hopeful hearts, Kolkatans like content creator Tripty hold on to that familiar promise for now — “asche bochor abar hobe”.