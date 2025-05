4 5

If you are looking for something to keep your water cool on the go, plastic bottles are definitely not an option and steel bottles are often too heavy to carry. You can get earthen 1l water bottles that are perfect on the go. If you want something with a design, it costs Rs 250, and if you want a plain bottle it is available for Rs 150. Jugs for serving water at a table hold around 2.5 litres and costs Rs 300-350