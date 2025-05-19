From air to aqua: Kolkata-based Akvo’s bold bet on sustainable water solutions

In a world where water scarcity is becoming one of the most urgent environmental challenges, a company based in Kolkata is transforming the way businesses and communities think about water. My Kolkata got in touch with Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems founder Navkaran Singh Bagga, who is rewriting the script on sustainability through an innovation that makes drinking water from air.

Rethinking the water supply chain

At the heart of this mission is Akvo’s new initiative, Water-on-Want (WoW), which is a scalable, service-based model that provides clean drinking water to companies without the burden of upfront investment. By harnessing ambient humidity through atmospheric water generators (AWGs), Akvo delivers a solution that is as environmentally conscious as it is economically practical.

Traditionally, accessing clean drinking water at scale has required capital-intensive infrastructure or dependency on bottled water logistics — both unsustainable in the long run. “WoW was born from a simple question: Why must access to clean water be capital-intensive? Water becomes a service, not a product — transforming it from a logistical headache into a strategic sustainability win,” said Bagga.

Akvo’s solution is simple. Under an OPEX-based Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (BOOT) model, the company installs its AWG units at client sites, owns and maintains them, and charges only for the water consumed. This eliminates capital expenditure (CAPEX), removes maintenance responsibilities, and offers predictable, consumption-based pricing, making sustainable water more accessible for all.

An Akvo Water Block unit

Currently deployed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, the WoW model is strategically placed in regions grappling with acute water stress and growing industrial demand. Each of these states offers distinct conditions — whether it’s the coastal humidity of Chennai or the dry air of Pune — but Akvo’s technology is engineered to adapt.

“Our machines condense moisture from the air, filter and mineralise it, and deliver safe drinking water on demand. Thanks to IoT-enabled performance tracking, we ensure consistent output regardless of external climate conditions,” Bagga explains.

With this flexibility, Akvo is providing a localised solution in areas where municipal water supplies are unreliable and groundwater levels are dwindling.

The numbers behind sustainability

The sustainability impact of Akvo’s approach is measurable. During its 18-month pilot, clients reported up to a 95 per cent reduction in plastic water jar usage, equating to the elimination of 2,00,000 litres of transported water every month. One IT park in Bengaluru cut carbon emissions by over 4.5 tonnes annually by replacing transported bottled water with on-site American Wire Gauge (AWG) systems. A hotel in Mumbai reduced water procurement costs by 22 per cent while earning green building credits.

“Each 500-litre-per-day unit can save nearly 365,000 plastic bottles annually. That’s the kind of impact that scales when businesses adopt water as a sustainable service rather than a commodity,” said Bagga.

A win-win for corporates and the climate

With a competitive pricing model — Rs 1.25 per litre — and modular, compact units that occupy just one square metre, Akvo’s AWGs are designed for a range of industries, from IT parks and hotels to manufacturing hubs. More importantly, they demonstrate that sustainable practices don’t have to come at a premium cost.

“We’ve engineered our systems to run at just 0.26 kWh per litre under optimal conditions. By producing water locally, we eliminate transportation emissions, avoid municipal tariffs, and help businesses meet ESG targets without increasing costs,” Bagga pointed out.

Akvo has expanded into 15 countries, including Qatar and Dubai, generating over 100 million litres of water globally since inception. Looking ahead, the company plans to double down on fully solar-powered AWGs and mobile container units for disaster relief and remote regions.

Bridging the gap between innovation and access

Despite its advanced technology, Akvo’s mission is rooted in accessibility. “WoW isn’t just an ESG move — it’s a practical hedge against water volatility. Sustainability is no longer a choice — it’s a license to operate. If you can save money, reduce plastic waste, and secure your water supply—all without capex — why wouldn’t you?” Bagga said.

For Bagga and his team, the goal is more than technological success. It’s about changing mindsets. “We don’t want sustainability to be a buzzword or a checkbox. It should be as simple as turning on a tap — and knowing you’re doing right by the planet,” he added.