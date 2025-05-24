How hotels in Kolkata are going eco-friendly and adopting sustainable practices

With climate change and environmental consciousness becoming global sustainability priorities, the hospitality industry is stepping up their green game — and Kolkata’s hotels are no exception. Across the city, prominent hotels like JW Marriott Kolkata, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, Sarovar Portico Kolkata, and Hyatt Centric Ballygunge are implementing meaningful and measurable sustainable practices. My Kolkata explores how the hotels are weaving eco-consciousness into daily operations — from kitchens and guest rooms to lawns and lounges.

Kitchens go green

At the heart of any hotel lies its kitchen, and this is where sustainability often begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

At JW Marriott Kolkata, the kitchen team emphasises a farm-to-table approach. “We source seasonal and local produce to reduce food miles,” said Sunil Kumar, general manager. The hotel reduces food wastage with portion control, surplus food donations to NGOs, and composting of organic waste.

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences mirrors this ethos, training chefs in sustainable cooking and closely monitoring food waste. Composting, seasonal sourcing, and careful inventory management ensure minimal environmental impact. “We actively monitor food waste, encourage composting of organic materials, and prioritise local and seasonal produce to reduce transportation emissions. Our chefs are trained in sustainable culinary techniques and practice-conscious inventory management to prevent overuse,” said Rajneesh Kumar, general manager.

The Rajarhat hotel, Sarovar Portico Kolkata, also integrates sustainability into its kitchen operations. The hotel uses energy-efficient appliances and focusses on reducing food waste, while sourcing ingredients locally to support the community and cut down on carbon emissions. Hyatt Centric Ballygunge has introduced plant-based dining options and ensures responsible waste disposal in its kitchens, aligning with a growing trend of climate-conscious eating.

Water-smart lawns and energy-efficient landscaping

While landscaping is essential to the ambience of a hotel, maintaining it sustainably is the new norm Shutterstock

Hotels like Novotel Kolkata and JW Marriott Kolkata have in-house Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) that recycle wastewater to irrigate lawns and gardens. Native and drought-resistant plants are prioritised to reduce dependency on irrigation.

Sarovar Portico Kolkata employs water-efficient irrigation systems and eco-friendly landscaping techniques in its green strip areas.

Even at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, outdoor maintenance is done using water-saving practices and eco-safe products.

Eco-friendly public spaces: less plastic, more light

The lounge and public areas of a hotel are usually the busiest. Adopting sustainability here means managing both energy consumption and material usage

Marriott uses LED lights, motion sensors, and decor elements made from sustainable materials to create an environment that is both inviting and eco-conscious. They have also replaced plastic water bottles with reusable glass ones across public areas and guest rooms.

Novotel Kolkata has gone largely paperless, switching to digital displays and designing spaces to maximise natural light and ventilation — steps that significantly reduce energy usage. Single-use plastics have been reduced in lounges and introduced energy-saving lighting and temperature control systems. At Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, key cards are made of wood, and all amenities in public areas are environmentally friendly.

Sustainable rooms: Smart systems and guest engagement

Sarovar Portico Kolkata uses eco-friendly toiletries, encourages linen reuse, and features energy-efficient lighting and water fixtures in all rooms

Sustainability continues behind closed doors, too. Guest rooms across these hotels are becoming smarter and greener.

JW Marriott Kolkata has integrated water-efficient fixtures, smart energy systems, and offers linen reuse programs. “Guests can opt out of daily towel changes, conserving water and detergent,” said Sunil Kumar. And here, Novotel Kolkata steps in with its refillable bathroom dispensers that replace miniature plastic bottles. Rooms are equipped with LED lighting and energy-saving key card systems to minimise electricity use.

Sarovar Portico Kolkata uses eco-friendly toiletries, encourages linen reuse, and features energy-efficient lighting and water fixtures in all rooms.

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge has gone further with smart thermostats, dimmable LED lighting, and rooms designed for both comfort and energy efficiency.

Looking ahead: A greener horizon

JW Marriott Kolkata aims to install solar panels, improve rainwater harvesting systems, and completely eliminate single-use plastics

For these hotels, sustainability isn’t a checkbox — it’s an evolving journey. “We are actively exploring new ways to enhance our green initiatives, including the integration of solar energy, advanced waste segregation and recycling systems, and the use of biodegradable materials throughout the property,” shared Kenneth Scott, general manager, Sarovar Portico Kolkata

JW Marriott Kolkata aims to install solar panels, improve rainwater harvesting systems, and completely eliminate single-use plastics. The hotel is also launching guest engagement programs like green meeting packages and eco-tours.

Setting up EV charging stations and rooftop solar installations is on the cards for Novotel. The hotel also plans to partner with upcycling initiatives and local sustainability startups.

Hyatt Centric sees sustainability as a mindset. “It’s not a destination but a way of thinking,” said Glen D’souza, general manager.

While they continue to refine existing practices, their focus remains on thoughtful, daily decisions that reduce impact and elevate the guest experience.