BTS reunion: How the K-pop band resonates with young Kolkatans even after a 2-year lull

Emotions are running high among fans across the globe ahead of the much-anticipated reunion of K-pop boy band BTS later this month — and the scene in Kolkata is no different.

In the City of Joy, the BTS ARMY (a title used for BTS fans worldwide) is giving a local twist to the excitement, drawing parallels between the Bengali culture and the work of the popular South Korean band. What’s more? There are events dedicated to the band’s reunion.

Band members RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to make a return to civilian life by June 11 after mandatory military service. They will join their fellow band mates Jin and J-Hope at BTS Festa in South Korea on June 13.

Fighting lockdown blues: How BTS became a rage in Kolkata

BTS gained significant popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown. Their music video, Life Goes On, a song that offers a message of hope in the face of the pandemic, topped multiple charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. It also reached the No. 1 spot on the US iTunes chart within an hour of its release.

For Prapty Khan, a Howrah-based photographer, BTS became a source of solace amid the isolation of the lockdown. Like many others, she found herself grappling with loneliness and uncertainty, but BTS’s music gave her a way to express. “Their lyrics talk about pain, depression, and weakness, but also about staying strong and finding love amidst hatred,” Prapty said.

BTS’s ability to explore vulnerability and offer empathy resonates with Prapty. “This form of expression through music also has a special significance in Bengali culture, which embraces nuanced emotions through literature, music, and art,” she said.

Watching BTS live: ‘Nothing less than a fairy tale’

Kolkata-based content creator Surosree Chakraborty still cherishes the day she witnessed Min Yoongi’s (Suga/Agust D) D-Day World Tour concert in Bangkok’s Impact Arena in 2023. For her, watching Yoongi performing live, surrounded by purple lights and echoing fan chants, was an emotional experience.

“It gave me goosebumps and filled me with immense gratitude—we made it, and it was a moment I’ll cherish forever. While this experience was magical, I eagerly await the day I get to witness all seven of them together on stage again,” said Surosree.

The 25-year-old influencer, who regularly posts about BTS on Instagram, is brimming with excitement over the band’s comeback this month. “With BTS’s 12th Anniversary Festa reunion in June 2025, my excitement has soared—it’s the perfect gift for my birthday month. I can’t wait to see them together again, sharing their unparalleled energy and music with ARMY worldwide.”

Songs that are therapeutic: A lifeline that asks you to hold on

BTS members have always been open about their personal struggles, advocating the importance of mental health among youths. With songs like The Last, Blue and Grey, Zero O’clock, and Tomorrow, the band has explored topics of depression and survival to help destigmatise mental health issues.

Tiyara Chatterjee, a resident of Konnagar, recalled how BTS helped her overcome a tough phase in life. At a moment when she felt overwhelmed by despair, it was Jungkook’s song Euphoria that stopped her from making a “desperate” choice.

“Those words felt like a lifeline telling me to hold on,” she shared.

“In a culture that deeply values mental health awareness but still faces social stigmas around it, BTS’s openness about struggles with anxiety, depression, and self-worth is groundbreaking,” said the 25-year-old content writer.

To Tiyara, BTS represents a family that understands pain, offers healing, and encourages self-love despite the world’s harshness.

A ‘sanctuary’ for those in despair

For Sanchari Boral, a resident of central Kolkata, BTS has become a sanctuary. She described the fandom as a safe space where she can find calm amid the storm of daily life. “They bring me peace and happiness whenever I feel low. They are my safe space and kinda my home,” she said.

According to Sanchari, a school teacher, BTS’s hopeful messages — like the promise that the best is yet to come — resonate deeply with a generation facing rapid social changes and personal challenges.

Sanchari stayed connected to the band even during their long hiatus by watching their old shows and listening to their music, “Like Suga once said, when someone enters the Bangtan world, there is no turning back. And I thank god that I entered this world.”

BTS and Bengali culture — is there a commonality?

Can BTS fans compare the band’s work with Bengali literature and art? Poulami Ghosh, a writer and boutique owner, thinks they can. She sees connections between BTS’s messages and Bengal’s rich literary legacy, identifying a thematic similarity between BTS’s song No Echoes and Rabindranath Tagore’s play Achalayatan, both advocating for liberation from unnecessary restrictions and societal confines.

“Bengalis love music and inspiration from Tagore,” Poulami said. “And BTS’s message about self-acceptance and breaking free from societal expectations resonates strongly with us,” she added.

Poulami wrote a book, Purple World Ebong Valobasha, which is the first BTS-themed book in Bengali and is dedicated to the singers and their global fandom. The book made its debut at the 2024 International Kolkata Bookfair.

Borahae Bash: A celebration of BTS’s legacy in the heart of Kolkata

In Kolkata, the BTS ARMY is organising a concert on June 22 at Gyan Mancha to celebrate the band’s reunion. The event will feature screenings of popular BTS performances and shows. It will also boast merchandise stalls, and photo booths.

“There are going to be six stalls, including one for food. There will be a special photobooth where fans can take photos. We are thinking of something more special for the photobooth. There will be a free goody bag with unique customised merchandise,” said Titir, one of the organisers of Borahae Bash.

This year’s FESTA theme is Twelve O’Clock, inspired by BTS song Zero O’Clock, symbolising new beginnings. “It represents the future we will walk together with ARMY,” said Jin in a recently released video.