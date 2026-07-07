Cocoa goes pop couture: How chocolate escaped the dessert plate

This World Chocolate Day, celebrate one of the world's favourite indulgences by exploring its many avatars beyond food. From luxury skincare and perfumes to scented candles and novelty stationery, chocolate has quietly become a star ingredient across industries.

A skincare superstar

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At the heart of it all is cocoa, derived from the seeds of the cacao tree. It is processed into two key components — cocoa solids, which provide chocolate's distinctive flavour, and cocoa butter, prized for its smooth texture and nourishing properties.

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Pure dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70 per cent or more) is rich in flavonoids and polyphenols, compounds known to improve blood circulation and support skin hydration. Cocoa is also a popular ingredient in spa therapies and DIY face masks, often paired with honey and yoghurt for an antioxidant boost.

Cocoa butter, meanwhile, is widely used in moisturisers, lip balms, soaps and body lotions because of its deeply hydrating properties.

Chocolate wax has also gained popularity in salons. Infused with ingredients such as cocoa, almond oil and vitamin E, it melts at a lower temperature than conventional wax, making hair removal gentler on the skin and reducing redness and irritation.

For those who enjoy homemade skincare, cocoa powder mixed with coffee grounds or sugar and coconut oil can double up as a natural body scrub.

Bottling the aroma

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Chocolate’s rich, comforting aroma has also made its way into the world of fragrances. Several perfume houses now offer cocoa- and chocolate-inspired scents that recreate everything from dark chocolate truffles to creamy hot cocoa. The trend extends to body washes, lotions and lip balms.

Candles that smell good enough to eat

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Chocolate-scented candles are another bestseller among home fragrance enthusiasts.

Designed to recreate the aroma of freshly baked brownies, hot chocolate or cocoa beans, these candles often feature rich brown hues and creamy textures that make them look almost edible while filling homes with warm, dessert-like notes.

Chocolate for your desk

Soumyajit Dey

Chocolate has even found its way into stationery. Browse stationery stores on Kolkata's Park Street or visit book fairs, and you'll find chocolate bar-shaped notebooks, scented erasers and other quirky products inspired by everyone's favourite treat. Some notebooks even carry a chocolate fragrance, making them a hit among children and collectors alike.