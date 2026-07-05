Best foot forward: Five ways to keep your feet fresh in this sticky heat

When the city simmers and the pavements radiate heat well into the evening, your feet often bear the brunt of it. Between long commutes, sudden showers, and humid afternoons, keeping our feet fresh becomes less indulgence and more necessity. Here are five easy ways to give your feet some breathing room.

Let them breathe

Swap closed, unforgiving shoes for open sandals or airy flats whenever you can. Materials matter — think canvas, soft leather or anything that allows ventilation. Your feet will thank you somewhere between a Metro ride and a Park Street stroll.

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Soak away the day

A quick foot soak in lukewarm water with a pinch of rock salt or a few drops of neem oil works like a reset button. Ten minutes is all it takes to wash off the grime and calm tired soles. Bonus: it helps keep odour at bay.

Powder power

A light dusting of foot powder before stepping out can make a world of difference in the city’s sticky weather. It absorbs sweat, prevents friction and keeps things feeling fresh even on the longest days.

Rotate your footwear

Wearing the same pair every day in peak summer is a recipe for trapped moisture and stubborn smells. Give your shoes a day off to air out — preferably near a window where they can dry properly.

Don’t skip the basics

Trimmed nails, clean heels and a weekly scrub go a long way. You don’t need a salon appointment; a pumice stone and a gentle moisturiser at home will do the job just as well.

“Regular exfoliation once a week and proper nail trimming help maintain soft, healthy feet. With simple care, your feet can stay fresh and infection-free all summer,” said Asma Akhlaq, consultant - dermatology, CK Birla Hospital.

“To prevent fungal infections, avoid walking barefoot in public areas like gyms, and use antifungal powder if prone to sweating. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen on exposed feet to prevent tanning and pigmentation.” recommends Akhlaq.