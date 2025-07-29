From Mughal-era rose tints to today’s cherry cola lips, exploring lipstick trends

On World Lipstick Day, we explore the journey of the little stick of pigment that’s lived in our bags, vanities, and memories for generations. Whether it’s the bold red that makes you feel like a film star or the comforting nude that sits in your office drawer, lipstick is more than mere makeup. It is a mood, a memory, and a tool of self-expression. And its story has plenty of Indian chapters.

Ancient desi dazzle: Before it was a trend

Shutterstock

Long before malls, makeup stores or online tutorials, Indian beauty was doing just fine with its own lipstick hacks. History has it that Harappan women tinted their lips with natural dyes made from plants and minerals. In ancient Ayurvedic texts, there are mentions of lip concoctions using ghee, herbs and flower extracts.

In early Tamil poetry, red lips were compared to hibiscus petals. Across centuries, whether for courtship or celebration, lips have always played a poetic role in beauty culture.

Royal rouges and natural tints in the Mughal era

iStock

During the Mughal period, beautifying the lips was an indulgence and a sacred ritual. Royal women mixed rose extract, saffron, beetroot and other natural ingredients to tint their lips. The act wasn’t just about vanity, but it was a sign of refinement, sensuality and feminine expression. It was lipstick as a marker of class and artistry. Some of these traditions are still alive, where beetroot paste and gulab jamun are used as DIY lip tints.

Bollywood’s red lip era in the ’50s and ’60s

By the time India stepped into Independence, the red lip had started taking over the silver screen. Think Madhubala in Mughal-e-Azam or Nutan in Anari. Their bold red lips became symbols of elegance and strength.

It wasn’t just reel life. Newly launched Indian beauty brands like Lakmé began offering lipsticks made for Indian skin tones. Red lips were no longer just for film stars. They were for young women heading to college, brides sitting through long wedding rituals, and mothers who wore them only on special occasions.

Brown tones, gloss and a bit of disco in the ’70s and ’80s

As the disco wave hit India between 1970 and 1980, lipsticks moved from classic reds to browns and soft pinks. Lip glosses began to shine. Brands like Shringar brought in economical lipsticks for Indian women.

You could spot glittery glosses at weddings, in colleges, or tucked into an embroidered clutch of your mother and aunts. The ‘suhaag red’ stayed sacred, but every day, lipstick became more playful and affordable.

The brown lip liner takeover of the ’90s

The ’90s brought in an unforgettable lipstick trend. The brown lipstick with darker brown lip liner. Everyone from Karishma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani to your local parlour didi swore by it. It was unblended and proudly worn.

This was also the time when international brands like Revlon and Maybelline started showing up in Indian markets, along with homegrown icons like Elle 18.

2000s frost, gloss and that one sparkly tube

Shutterstock

If you came of age in the 2000s, chances are you owned a frosted pink lipstick or a sticky gloss with glitter. This was the Y2K beauty era where the lip colour was sheer, shiny and often a little dramatic.

Roll-on lip glosses were traded between friends at school. Frosted shades appeared in family albums next to velvet lehengas. And lipstick finally became… fun. There were also small stacks of multiple lipstick colours that came with a sponge applicator. If you owned one of these, we would love to crown you a diva.

Matte takes over in the 2010s

Shutterstock

In the 2010s, suddenly, lipstick wasn’t shiny anymore. The world fell in love with matte lips and India wasn’t far behind. Kylie Jenner launched her lip kits, but desi versions weren’t far behind. Liquid mattes, mauves, and nudes became every college girl’s staple.

Everyone knew someone who owned MAC’s Mehr. Nykaa launched its much-loved Madras Kaapi. Brands started thinking more about undertones. Lipstick became more inclusive and Instagrammable.

Today’s lipstick trend? Effortless, glossy and skin-friendly

Shutterstock

In 2025, lipstick is a little less showy, but a lot more expressive. The popular looks of today are soft, blurred, and often glossy. Think cherry cola lips, gradient tints, lip oils and balms with colour payoff. K-beauty influence is everywhere, but Indian brands have responded with products that suit deeper skin tones and humid climates.

There’s also a shift towards comfort. No one wants to deal with dry mattes anymore. Lipsticks now come infused with hyaluronic acid, SPF, even ghee and coconut oil. Beauty is now skincare too.