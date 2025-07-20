Cheating, memes and reels: How Instagram reacted to ‘Coldplay-gate’

No matter what you did last summer, social media has its bizarre way of bringing it out — with filters, memes, and a side of chaos. So when the Astronomer CEO got caught cheating on his wife with his HR head at a Coldplay concert, the internet went ablaze.

It started with a short clip from the concert on July 16 — Chris Martin pointing at a couple hugging in the crowd. Cute, right? Until it is revealed that they were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the HR head Kristin Cabot. As the kiss cam zoomed in, Byron ducked out of view and Cabot hid her face.

And lo and behold! Social media was flooded with reels reimagining the situation in their way by drawing quirky parallels, enacting renditions of the viral moment or the aftermath chaos. Memes here, reels there. Here’s a look at some of the funniest takes that the internet delivered, Coldplay-style, handpicked by My Kolkata.

Job-hunting on LinkedIn? Beware of your boss!

Let’s be honest. It can sometimes be awkward to let your boss know that you’re considering changing your job. Imagine that you’re in the middle of an office task, but your mind is drifting away, drafting LinkedIn applications instead. And what if two office besties, who decided to remain besties but at a different office this time, get caught matchmaking (or job searching?) mid-task? Chaos! Content creator and career coach @swapnil_in_germany reimagined the chaos in a very Astronomer CEO-style. Ouch.

Caught in the act? Wait, this content creator has a solution

Only if Byron and Cabot knew @rjabhinavv, the damage would have been a bit less. What to do when you get caught cheating while watching Coldplay sing, levitating on cloud nine, wondering whether you want Something Just Like This, and alas! The camera is on you, and so is the entire world. However, instead of ducking behind the railings or hiding your face, why not duck the trolls by blaming the AI? Well, videos can be manipulated, right? (This is not advice, though, so don’t cheat!)

What if Andy Byron were an Indian?

Byron has issued a public statement apologising to his wife, company and the public after his alleged affair viral video sparked widespread discussion. But what if he were an Indian? Content creator @salonayyy posted a hilarious video in which she enacted an Indian Byron, justifying his cheating instead of acknowledging it. Well, gaslighting explained in two minutes!

Hey! I have some goss to spill!

‘Shush, we’re not supposed to be gossiping!’

‘Oh, who cares, just listen to this… have you heard what the Astronomer CEO did?’

‘Can’t we even ‘discuss’?’

Content creator @hisukriti has somehow blurred the lines between fiction and reality. No matter what happened on the other side of the globe, the gossip buzz shouldn’t settle down, not even once.

Cheat day = A shattered gym trainer

Potato chips? Check. Chocolates? Check. Coke? Double check! Your gym trainer's broken heart? One hundred per cent check! Who doesn’t like to have a fling with junk food a bit? That insane indulgence! How can someone ignore the temptation? However, Mumbai-based content creation platform @filtercopy warned: If you’re planning to cheat on your diet and compromise with delicious treats, then look around a bit. What if your gym trainer is watching?