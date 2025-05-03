Bag it like a boss: Office bags for women that mean business

1 6 Shutterstock

Let’s be honest — an office bag isn’t just a bag. It’s a snack stash, laptop hauler, emergency makeup kit, and emotional support tote — all in one. So why settle for a bag that’s falling apart or doubling as a shoulder torture device? The right bag can make all the difference in your daily grind. My Kolkata recommends office bags for women that mean business — literally and fashionably.

The first on the list is Zouk. It comes in all sizes. Budget-friendly and durable, every second woman is turning to Zouk for their office bags. These bags are made with vegan leather, handcrafted fabric and water-resistant inner lining. What more do you need?

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,299 onwards

The next on the list is Baggit. Baggit is a homegrown Indian brand known for its stylish and cruelty-free bags, offering fashion with functionality. Their office bags are spacious, structured, and thoughtfully designed with multiple compartments for laptops, chargers, and your daily essentials. They’re also PETA-approved. Durable, affordable, and made for the modern multitasker, Baggit bags mean serious business!

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,400 onwards

Caprese blends chic design with everyday practicality, perfect for the modern woman. Sleek silhouettes, premium finishes, and subtle metallic accents give these bags a polished look. Inside, roomy compartments, padded laptop sleeves, and organised pockets keep your essentials in check. Lightweight yet sturdy, they transition effortlessly from boardroom to brunch.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,199 onwards

DressBerry bags are designed for professional women who like keeping up with the latest trends. These bags come in fresh colours, sleek shapes, and minimalist styles that elevate any office look. The bags come with ample space for a laptop, a planner, and those “just in case” snacks. Lightweight and durable, DressBerry bags are perfect for women who want to look bold without compromising on comfort.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,199

Legal Bribe bags are edgy, stylish and come with trendy designs, multiple compartments, and budget-friendly price tags. Whether you’re carrying a laptop, files, or your entire week’s emotional baggage, there’s space for it all. From structured totes to convertible backpacks, Legal Bribe adds a fashion-forward twist to your office accessories. It’s the kind of bag that says: I’m here to work and slay while I’m at it!

Pocket pinch: Rs 825 onwards

