Nine nights, endless fits: Navratri fashion for men and women

Navratri isn’t just a nine-day festival — it’s also nine nights of colour, rhythm and pure desi glam. Beyond the devotion to Goddess Durga, the festival transforms into a cultural celebration where twirls meet tradition. Think quirky co-ords, shimmering kurtas, embellished blouses and flowy skirts. Since Navratri has become as much about serving fashion goals as it is about offering prayers, My Kolkata has whipped up a festive style guide to get both men and women dance-floor ready.

Beyond the lehenga: Out-of-the-box looks for women to steal the show this Navratri

The mirror-studded lehenga paired with a blouse and embellished dupatta has long been the go-to festive choice. But if you’re looking to stand out, it’s time to think beyond the obvious.

Imagine a Benarasi silk co-ord set featuring a peplum top and flared bottoms — perfect for twirling under a canopy of festive lights.

A long, flowy, solid-hued dress layered with a contrasting embroidered or brocade jacket also makes for a statement look.

Pleated anarkalis styled with an embellished dupatta can help you steal the spotlight with effortless grace.

While saris may feel less practical during long hours of celebration, a lightweight drape styled innovatively can work wonders. Try wrapping the pallu around your neck like a scarf.

You may also experiment with dupatta draping — pleat one end and tuck it into your skirt, bring the other over your shoulder and secure it at the waist with a chic belt.

Styling tips: It’s best to focus on a single accessory. If you’re wearing long danglers, ditch the neckpiece. The statement earrings shall be enough to draw attention to the neckline. Alternatively, if you want to focus more on the flattering neckline, opt for a statement neckpiece. For earrings, keep it simple — studs or dainty drops. Stack bangles of your choice — oxidised, stone-studded, metallic, or fabric made. Want some extra bling? Don’t shy away from styling a maang tikka.

When it comes to makeup, opt for smokey eyes with nude lips and peachy cheeks. Shimmery eyes, brown-toned lipstick and a hint of highlighter also promise a show-stealing look. Complete the look with the timeless bindi.

In case, you’ve no bindi at home, content creator Mridul Verma shows how to draw quirky ones with eyeliner in her latest reel.

For footwear, comfort is the key. Go for juttis, ethnic slip-ons or even sneakers. Avoiding heels, especially if you’re planning to play dandiya, might be a wise choice.

Style your hair in a way that balances style with ease. A messy bun, with a few loose strands framing the face, make for a fuss-free look. You may also choose to tie your hair into a braid, adorning it with pearls, crystals, gajra or paranda.

Where to buy: Myntra, Ajio, Kathakoli Creation, Maan, Aza Fashions, NakreWaali, Kkarma

Dapper and desi with a bit of quirk: Festive fits for men

Men, we’ve got you covered too. Sure, solid kurtas — black, blue, and grey — will turn heads, but why not stir things up this year? Gear up to raise the heat in a plain kurta layered with a vibrant brocade jacket or swap your regular trousers for breezy dhoti pants.

If your vibe is more fusion than tradition, pair your kurta with jeans. Don’t hesitate to flaunt ethnic motifs and bold prints either — just balance them out with contrasting trousers, dhotis or denims. Be rest assured, you’ll steal glances everywhere you go!

The mantra is simple — less is more. Designer Surbhi Pansari’s latest collection takes this idea further, blending timeless aesthetics with modern-day ease. Her range spans kurta-pyjama sets, asymmetric jackets, printed kurtas, patialas, and Afghani bottoms. “Embellished with delicate embroidery, threadwork, and sequins, the ensembles are crafted to suit every moment of the festive season,” said Pansari.

Styling tips: On the footwear front, blend tradition, elan and comfort effortlessly. Think nagras, kolhapuris, and sneakers.

Keep the accessories minimal — a chunky watch, a few ornate rings, studs, and maybe a pair of chic sunnies if it’s a day look.

Where to buy: Fabindia, Surbhi Pansari, Myntra, Shopkop