Why GI tags matter: How Geographical Indication protects heritage and open global markets

Geographical Indication (GI) tags are becoming more than just a mark of authenticity and provenance, they are now critical tools for cultural preservation and economic growth. Across India, products with deep local roots, such as Bengal’s Bandel Cheese, are seeking GI status not just to protect their heritage, but also to secure a place in global trade.

The push for GI tags has gained fresh urgency with the recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which grants Indian goods, including GI-protected products, smoother access to UK markets with reduced tariffs. This means that once a product like Bandel Cheese secures its GI status, it can benefit from premium positioning abroad while preventing imitation and misuse of its name.

“The GI [tag] gives recognition worldwide for a particular product. It validates the historical legacy, ensures the quality, and protects the livelihood of the people locally,” said Pinaki Ghosh, DPIIT IPR chair professor, and someone who has been working on several GI applications. With a background in corporate intellectual property management at companies like Reliance, Infosys and KPMG, he is now focussed on using legal frameworks to create societal benefit.

He explained that GI tagging functions like a seal of authenticity, offering both legal and economic benefits. It creates a quality benchmark that buyers can trust and stops misuse of the name by those outside the designated region. For Bandel Cheese and other heritage foods, this recognition can also push improvements in production hygiene and consistency — areas that researchers have been working to strengthen.

The economic impact can be significant. GI tags make products more marketable, often fetching premium prices and making traditional crafts and foods economically viable again. In the context of the FTA, this translates into real opportunities for small producers to reach export markets without losing ownership of their cultural identity.

Ghosh believes GI tagging is a way to align with India’s “local to global” vision. “If a product is GI enabled, it can get an international door for marketing. This can enrich the livelihoods of everyone involved,” he said.

The growing list of GI-tagged products from India, from Darjeeling Tea to Joynagar Moa and Benarasi saris, shows how these tags can turn heritage into a powerful economic driver. For Bengal’s fading traditions, whether cheese-making in Bandel or terracotta art in Bishnupur, GI status can be the difference between decline and revival.