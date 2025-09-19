Ahal defeat sparks storm over Mohun Bagan’s big spending and broken promises

On September 16 in Kolkata, Mohun Bagan Super Giants (MBSG) suffered a surprising defeat. Playing at home in the AFC Champions League Two, India’s most expensive football club went down 0-1 to Ahal FK of Turkmenistan, a team whose squad is valued at barely a fraction of theirs.

Transfermarkt lists Mohun Bagan’s squad at around €7.6 million, while Ahal’s is estimated at just €0.35 million. On paper, the Indian side was 21 times richer; on the pitch, it was the visitors who struck late through Enver Annayev, leaving MBSG and their fans stunned.

The loss set off a storm on social media. Supporters and critics began circulating a set of allegations: that Mohun Bagan pay Indian players “absurd wages,” hand out contracts of more than Rs 4 crore to foreign stars, hoard the country’s best youngsters only to leave them on the bench, and refuse to release players for national team camps.

How true are these claims? A closer look reveals a mix of fact, exaggeration and nuance.

Do Mohun Bagan pay Indian players exorbitant salaries?

There is no denying that the club has pushed up the ceiling for wages in Indian football. Midfielder Anirudh Thapa’s transfer from Chennaiyin FC was reported to be worth around Rs 3 crore, one of the most expensive domestic deals in the Indian Super League. The club’s payroll is consistently among the highest in the country.

The spending power is evident, though whether it is “absurd” is a matter of perspective. For MBSG, it is the cost of building a title-winning squad. For rivals, it is a financial muscle few can match.

Do foreign players earn Rs 4 crore or more?

The club’s foreign recruits, such as Jason Cummings and Hugo Boumous, are believed to be on sizable contracts.

Some unverified reports have suggested packages exceeding Rs 4 crore annually. But most independent trackers place the earnings of top ISL foreigners closer to Rs 2-2.5 crore per season.

That still makes them very well-paid by Indian standards, but the figure of Rs 4 crore is not backed by evidence.

Are youngsters being wasted?

Mohun Bagan have signed several promising names in recent years, including Dippendu Biswas, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Priyansh Dubey and Tekcham Abhishek Singh. Critics argue that these players rarely see meaningful game time.

Match records show that while some of them have featured, their appearances are limited and often in lesser tournaments.

They remain part of the squad, but are yet to be trusted with major roles. The accusation is not entirely false, though the situation is common at big clubs where competition is intense.

Did the club refuse to release players for India?

In August, Mohun Bagan declined to release Biswas, Bhat, Dubey and Tekcham for the Under-23 national camp ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

The All India Football Federation confirmed its disappointment. The club cited its own schedule and injury concerns.

It was not the first time, either. Senior national team camps have previously faced difficulties in securing full player release from Mohun Bagan. This has become a recurring flashpoint between club and country.

A larger question for Indian football

All these strands came together after the 1-0 loss in Kolkata.

To many fans, the result was symptomatic of a larger problem. A club that spends big, holds on to talent and protects its own interests, yet falters when tested abroad.

The accusations gained traction because of that single night. Losing to a side worth a tiny fraction of their market value gave critics the perfect narrative: that Mohun Bagan’s chequebook success does not automatically translate to footballing dominance.

Mohun Bagan remains India’s richest football club. Their spending has lifted salaries and attracted better players to the ISL. At the same time, it has created friction with the national programme and sparked debates about whether youngsters are getting enough chances.

The defeat to Ahal FK showed that money and status can only go so far. For Indian football, the bigger question is whether this approach strengthens the sport as a whole, or leaves the national team and grassroots players fighting for space.