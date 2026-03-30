Anti-fit is in: Why relaxed silhouettes are giving corsets and bodycons a run for their money

Gone are the days when fashion demanded body-hugging fits and size charts that felt like judgement. Enter anti-fit fashion — the cool, carefree cousin who doesn’t believe in “too tight” or “too tailored” ideals.

Call it relaxed, slouchy, oversized! Anti-fit is less about fitting in and more about standing out (comfortably, of course).

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What is anti-fit fashion?

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Picture this: you slip into a loose, breezy kaftan that screams “effortlessly fabulous on a beachside runway”. Magic? Not quite. It’s all in the cut.

Anti-fit isn’t about drowning in fabric; it’s about intentional looseness. Think fluid silhouettes and garments that move with you, not against you.

“Anti-fit fashion includes unconventional clothing that is loose-fitting and unstructured in terms of body measurement. People who prioritise comfort and effortless styling naturally gravitate towards it. It aligns seamlessly with slow fashion while offering a touch of funk,” said Aditi Chakraborty, founder of Pabloditi by Aditi.

Why is anti-fit trending in the era of bodycon?

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In a world smitten with corsets, mermaid skirts and sculpted silhouettes, anti-fit is the quiet rebellion we did not know we needed.

At its core, anti-fit stands for body liberation. It gently pushes back against rigid, body-hugging norms and asserts, 'You don’t have to fit the clothes, the clothes can fit you.'

While corsets celebrate structure, anti-fit celebrates freedom. It rejects the idea of a “perfect” body and instead makes room (quite literally) for all shapes and sizes to exist comfortably and confidently.

It’s also perfectly in sync with modern lifestyles. When you’re constantly on the move, who has the time or patience to wear a corset? Anti-fit pieces are breathable and versatile. “Anti-fit silhouettes are truly seasonless,” said stylist Rashi Sharma.

“The rise of anti-fit fashion is more than just a shift in silhouette. It reflects a deeper movement towards comfort, individuality and conscious consumption. It shows that consumers are embracing ease, self-expression and sustainability over rigid fashion norms,” added Aditi.

How to style anti-fit effortlessly

Anti-fit may be super comfy, but styling it well is an art. Here’s how to nail the look:

Balance is everything

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Volume on top? Keep it sleek below. Pair oversized kurtas or shirts with straight pants, leggings or tapered jeans to avoid looking swallowed by fabric.

Define the drama

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A belt is your best friend. Cinch a flowy dress or kaftan at the waist when you want a little shape.

Layer like your life depends on it

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Throw on a cape, shrug, or structured jacket over a loose outfit to add dimension.

Common anti-fit mistakes (yes, they exist)

Too much fabric, too little thought: Baggy top + baggy bottom can quickly go from stylish to shapeless.

Ignoring proportions: Length matters. Remember, the wrong hemline can overwhelm your frame.

Confusing oversized with unkempt: Anti-fit should look intentional, not like you picked clothes in the dark.

Outfit ideas to recreate

Casual cool

Boxy oversized tee + tapered jeans = off-duty perfection.

Boho mood

A flowy tunic dress or an oversized co-ord set accessorised with statement jewellery + kolhapuris or boots = carefree chic.

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Power dressing, but comfy

Oversized blazer over slim-fit basics = boss energy.

Easy-breezy ethnic

Anti-fit kurta + flared skirt or dhoti pants = Elegant and fuss-free.

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At the end of the day, anti-fit fashion is more than a trend. It’s a mindset.

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“Anti-fits are a perfect blend of comfort and style and they are designed for everyone,” noted Dipna Kirpalani, founder of House of Dipashna.