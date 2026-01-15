A century on four wheels: The 1922 Austin that refuses to retire

There is something almost unreal about seeing a 1922 Austin Tourer 12/4 roll into an annual vintage car rally, its red paint catching the morning light, its brass fittings glowing like heirlooms in motion.

Among rows of restored classics, this Austin stands apart not because it is flashy, but because it has never stopped being what it was meant to be: A family car.

At the wheel is 26-year-old Shaurjadipto Basu, fourth-generation custodian of the car. By profession he is a packaging technologist. By inheritance, a guardian of history that still starts with a turn of a crank.

Introduced in the early 1920s, the Tourer 12/4 was built for reliability over indulgence. Its straight-four engine, simple mechanical layout and open tourer body were designed for long journeys on imperfect roads. The upright seating, folding hood and brass fittings reflected an era when cars still carried the manners of horse-drawn carriages.

“This car is more than family,” Shaurjadipto says, a hand on the bonnet. “It is an heirloom. We are only custodians. It will go to the next generation too.”

The story begins in Britain. The Austin was ordered in 1924 by Satish Ghosh, a horserace bookmaker from Nandan Road in Bhowanipore. In 1928, it arrived by ship at the Khidderpore docks.

Satish Ghosh’s daughter married Ajoy Basu, the man who became the car’s most devoted driver. He took it to rallies long before his grandson could walk. When the family later moved to Phoolbagan, the Austin moved with them.

Shaurjadipto grew up with the car as part of life. “My grandpa used to keep me on the bonnet when I was very small,” he recalls. “I have photos of that. Then I remember my first proper ride. These are things that stay with you.”

For many vintage car owners, restoration means replacement. This Austin has taken a different path. It has been repaired when necessary but never modernised. Every visible part remains original.

That preservation is hands-on. Much of the work happens in the family garage. Shaurjadipto’s uncle developed an early fascination with the car, learning alongside their longtime mechanic, and handles much of the mechanical upkeep himself. Minor tuning, clutch work, polishing and presentation are shared between the two brothers.

“As long as it is kept running and maintained, problems never become permanent,” Shaurjadipto says.

The original paint was refreshed about a decade ago, but the structure remains untouched. The greatest challenge today is sourcing parts, especially the Lucas coil and tyres, since the original wheel size is no longer made.

Modern tyres keep the car roadworthy, a quiet compromise with time. Maintaining it is expensive, he admits, but it carries their mother’s childhood and their own.

“There were years we were not confident to drive it far,” Shaurjadipto says. “Rallies mean driving 20 to 25 kilometres from our home. We did not want to take that risk.”

That caution has turned into confidence. Over the last three decades, the Austin has become a familiar sight at the city’s annual vintage car rally and road shows organised by motoring clubs.

“Today we want the newest machinery,” Shaurjadipto says. “But four generations have lived with this car. That is not something you can replace.”

He speaks of it not as property but inheritance with duty attached.

Back in its Phoolbagan garage, the Austin settles into familiar silence after another public outing. The engine rests, the brass dulls slightly, and the car returns to being part of the household once more, ready for the next admirer and eventually the next generation behind the wheel.