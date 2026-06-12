Even at Rs 600 per kg, Falsa is slowly disappearing from Bengal’s fruitscape

For generations, falsa was an inseparable part of childhood summer memories. Children plucked the tiny purple berries from trees growing in village homesteads and relished them with black salt and chilli powder. It was almost an afternoon ritual. Today, the fruit has become a rare sight. It appears briefly in markets for about a month (May-June), and sold at a high price. But what really happened?

What is falsa?

Falsa is scientifically known as Grewia asiatica and commonly called the Indian Sherbet Berry. It is a seasonal fruit that arrives during the peak summer months for a short period.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are small, dark purple and slightly sweet-tart in flavour. Falsa is best enjoyed fresh with a sprinkle of black salt or chilli powder and salt. But it is also used to make refreshing sherbets that help beat the summer heat.

Its cultural presence runs deep in Bengal. Food researcher Dipankar Dasgupta recalls how the fruit once flourished across the countryside and even found mention in Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry.

He said, “It brings to mind those beloved lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s poem in Sishu Bholanath — 'Pholsa-bone Gachhe Gachhe / Phol Dhore Megh Kore Achhe / Oikhanete Mayur Ese / Naach Dekhiye Jaabe’ [The falsa groves laden with bounteous berries give the feel of a darkening sky that will bring a peacock to show its beautiful dance].”

Why did Falsa lose its charm?

Despite its nostalgic charm, falsa has struggled to compete with more commercially successful fruits. Joydip Mandal, professor in the Department of Horticulture and Post-Harvest Technology at the Institute of Agriculture, Visva-Bharati, said, “Falsa is a minor fruit. It does not have the broad appeal of fruits like mangoes and has a very short harvesting period, which limits its market availability.”

According to Mandal, the fruit is grown mostly in homesteads rather than commercial orchards in eastern India. “Its highly perishable nature further discourages large-scale cultivation and transportation. Even in household gardens, it often receives less priority than mango, guava or jackfruit trees,” he explained.

Hence, these have made falsa increasingly scarce in urban markets, and when they do show up, prices can soar to Rs 600 per kilogram or higher.

Small fruit, big nutritional benefits

The nutritional value of falsa is impressive. The fruit is rich in vitamin C, calcium and potassium. Have it as is or in sherbets; it can help maintain electrolyte balance during extreme summer heat.