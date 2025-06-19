Monsoon sips: Try these three tea recipes from Kashmir, Tibet and south India

The raindrops hit the ground, and the soul yearns for a hot cup of masala chai — dense with milk, a mix of garam masala and ginger. But there is more to tea in India than just masala. This monsoon, try three unique teas from Kashmir, Tibet and south India.
Noon Cha (Kashmiri Pink Tea)
Noon Cha, or Kashmiri pink tea, is a traditional salted brew made with green tea leaves, baking soda, milk, and a hint of spice. Its warm, creamy texture and subtle flavour make it the perfect companion for a rainy day. Sipping this comforting tea while watching the drizzle outside feels like wrapping yourself in a soft shawl — calming, cosy, and nostalgic. A handful of crushed nuts on top adds richness, making every cup feel like a warm hug.
Ingredients
- Kashmiri green tea leaves (or gunpowder tea): 1 tsp
- Baking soda: 1/4 tsp
- Water: 2 cups (for boiling the tea)
- Cold water: 1 cup (to help develop colour)
- Full-fat milk: 2 cups
- Salt: 1/4 tsp (adjust to taste)
Optional:
- Crushed cardamom: 2 pods or a pinch
- Cinnamon stick: 1 small piece
- Crushed pistachios or almonds: 1 tbsp (for garnish)
Method
- In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the tea leaves and baking soda. Boil vigorously for 10 –12 minutes, until the liquid reduces and turns deep burgundy in colour
- Pour in 1 cup of cold water to ‘shock’ the tea. Continue boiling for 5 more minutes
- Add 2 cups of milk. Stir well and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes, until the colour turns to a light pink
- Add salt to taste. Strain into cups and garnish with crushed nuts if desired
Butter Tea (Po Cha)
A chilly monsoon morning or a foggy evening, butter tea is rich, salty, and deeply satisfying — like soup in a tea cup. It’s ideal for cosying up indoors with a book or watching the rain fall outside.
Ingredients
- Water: 2 cups
- Black tea leaves (or 2 black tea bags): 1 tsp
- Salt: 1/4 tsp
- Unsalted butter (traditionally yak butter): 1 tbsp
- Milk (or cream, or full-fat milk): 1/2 cup
- Optional: a pinch of baking soda (helps with emulsification)
Method
- Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan. Add black tea leaves or tea bags and simmer for 3–5 minutes until the tea is strong
- Strain the tea into a blender or traditional churn. Add salt, butter, and milk (and baking soda if using)
- Blend the mixture for 30 seconds to 1 minute until frothy and well combined. Traditionally, this is churned vigorously using a wooden churn called a chandong
- Pour into cups and serve hot
Kashayam (South Indian Herbal Decoction Tea)
Kashayam is not your everyday chai — it's earthy, spicy, and medicinal. South Indian households often brew it during rainy or windy evenings, especially when someone’s feeling under the weather. Think of it as chai’s ancient Ayurvedic cousin.
Ingredients
- Black tea leaves (or 1 tea bag): 1 tsp
- Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp
- Black peppercorns: 4–5
- Dry ginger powder (or fresh ginger): 1/2 tsp
- Tulsi leaves: 6–8
- Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
- Water: 2 cups
- Palm jaggery or honey: to taste
Method
- Crush cumin, pepper, and ginger roughly
- In a saucepan, add all the spices and tulsi to 2 cups of water
- Add cumin, pepper, ginger, tulsi, and turmeric. Let it simmer for 5–7 minutes
- Add black tea leaves and simmer for another 2–3 minutes until you get a dark colour
- Strain and add jaggery or honey if desired
- Sip warm