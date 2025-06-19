Monsoon sips: Try these three tea recipes from Kashmir, Tibet and south India

The raindrops hit the ground, and the soul yearns for a hot cup of masala chai — dense with milk, a mix of garam masala and ginger. But there is more to tea in India than just masala. This monsoon, try three unique teas from Kashmir, Tibet and south India.

Noon Cha (Kashmiri Pink Tea)

Noon Cha, or Kashmiri pink tea, is a traditional salted brew made with green tea leaves, baking soda, milk, and a hint of spice. Its warm, creamy texture and subtle flavour make it the perfect companion for a rainy day. Sipping this comforting tea while watching the drizzle outside feels like wrapping yourself in a soft shawl — calming, cosy, and nostalgic. A handful of crushed nuts on top adds richness, making every cup feel like a warm hug.

Ingredients

Kashmiri green tea leaves (or gunpowder tea): 1 tsp

Baking soda: 1/4 tsp

Water: 2 cups (for boiling the tea)

Cold water: 1 cup (to help develop colour)

Full-fat milk: 2 cups

Salt: 1/4 tsp (adjust to taste)

Optional:

Crushed cardamom: 2 pods or a pinch

Cinnamon stick: 1 small piece

Crushed pistachios or almonds: 1 tbsp (for garnish)

Method

In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the tea leaves and baking soda. Boil vigorously for 10 –12 minutes, until the liquid reduces and turns deep burgundy in colour

Pour in 1 cup of cold water to ‘shock’ the tea. Continue boiling for 5 more minutes

Add 2 cups of milk. Stir well and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes, until the colour turns to a light pink

Add salt to taste. Strain into cups and garnish with crushed nuts if desired

Butter Tea (Po Cha)

A chilly monsoon morning or a foggy evening, butter tea is rich, salty, and deeply satisfying — like soup in a tea cup. It’s ideal for cosying up indoors with a book or watching the rain fall outside.

Ingredients

Water: 2 cups

Black tea leaves (or 2 black tea bags): 1 tsp

Salt: 1/4 tsp

Unsalted butter (traditionally yak butter): 1 tbsp

Milk (or cream, or full-fat milk): 1/2 cup

Optional: a pinch of baking soda (helps with emulsification)

Method

Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan. Add black tea leaves or tea bags and simmer for 3–5 minutes until the tea is strong

Strain the tea into a blender or traditional churn. Add salt, butter, and milk (and baking soda if using)

Blend the mixture for 30 seconds to 1 minute until frothy and well combined. Traditionally, this is churned vigorously using a wooden churn called a chandong

Pour into cups and serve hot

Kashayam (South Indian Herbal Decoction Tea)

Kashayam is not your everyday chai — it's earthy, spicy, and medicinal. South Indian households often brew it during rainy or windy evenings, especially when someone’s feeling under the weather. Think of it as chai’s ancient Ayurvedic cousin.

Ingredients

Black tea leaves (or 1 tea bag): 1 tsp

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tsp

Black peppercorns: 4–5

Dry ginger powder (or fresh ginger): 1/2 tsp

Tulsi leaves: 6–8

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Water: 2 cups

Palm jaggery or honey: to taste

Method