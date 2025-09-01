Tamarind to Ammini: Four places to enjoy Onam Sadhya in Kolkata this year

As Kolkata gears up to celebrate Onam, several city restaurants are rolling out special festive menus that bring the flavours of Kerala to your plate. From elaborate banana-leaf spreads to saffron-coloured sweets, here’s a look at where you can indulge in a traditional Sadhya this season.

Tamarind

One of Kolkata’s go-to spots for south Indian food, Tamarind is offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Sadhya thalis this year. The vegetarian spread includes Sukku Vellam, Pacha Moru, red rice with ghee, appam, parippu, and a spread of curries like Kaalan, Olan, Drumsticks Theeyal, Erissery and Bhendi Pacchadi, rounded off with Ada Pardhaman and Coconut Payasam.

The non-vegetarian Sadhya includes all of the above, plus Malabar Chicken, Mutton Coconut Fry, Meen Mappas and Konju Olarthiyadhu.

Where: 177, Sarat Bose Road, opposite Deshapriya Park

When: Noon to 10 pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 775 - Rs 875 per person + 5% GST

Contact: +91 79808 65074

La Vanakam

If you prefer a single indulgence over a thali, head to La Vanakam for their Kesariya Halwa — a festive sweet made with semolina, ghee, saffron and dry fruits. Served on banana leaves, this golden dessert is a fragrant delight.

Where: 10, Wood Street

When: On till September 4, 7.30am to 10pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 600 for two

Contact: +91 9748384390 / 9674928704

Ammini

Ammini is hosting a special Onam Sadhya only on September 5, between 12 noon and 4pm. Expect an authentic Kerala-style spread on banana leaves, celebrating tradition and togetherness. Prefer to stay in? Pre-order your takeaway by September 4, noon.

Where: 22/1C Manoharpukur Road, near Deshapriya Park

When: Friday, September 5, Noon to 4 pm

Pocket Pinch: Around Rs 800 per person

Contact: +91 8777606708

Hotel Swagath

Hotel Swagath brings back its much-awaited Onam Sadhya from September 5 to 7. Available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery, the feast comes with fixed one-hour dining slots. Pre-booking is mandatory, and each thali is for one guest only.

Where: 37, Hazra Road

When: September 5-7

Lunch slots: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm

Dinner slots: 7pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm

Pocket Pinch: Around Rs 750-Rs 850 per person

Contact: +91 9831722222