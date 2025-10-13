Sweet surrender: Explore the many varieties of mishti doi in Bengal

When it comes to Bengali sweets, mishti doi is often the first name that comes to mind. Yet, most people only associate it with the classic, mauve sweet yogurt that comes in clay pots. In reality, Bengal offers a surprising variety of mishti doi, each with its own texture, flavour, and method of preparation. From traditional favourites to innovative twists, exploring these variants is a treat for both locals and visitors in Kolkata.

Lal Mishti Doi

Shutterstock

Lal Mishti Doi is a rich, caramel-hued version, made by slow-cooking milk until it turns slightly brown and develops a deep, sweet taste. Its intense flavour and velvety texture make it a favourite for festive occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to find: Any sweet shop in Kolkata

Sada Mishti Doi

Shutterstock

Sada Mishti Doi, in contrast, is the pure white form of sweetened yogurt. Mild and creamy, it highlights the simple elegance of sugar and milk without caramelisation. It is available at quite a few sweet shops in north and central Kolkata.

Where to find: VIP Sweets, Nalin Chandra Das and Sons, Mithai, Hari Das Modak

Shor or Kheer Doi

Shutterstock

Shor or Kheer Doi brings a layered richness by topping mishti doi with a thick layer of kheer. The result is a luxurious, thick dessert that often features at celebratory meals and traditional Bengali feasts.

Where to find: Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Doiwala

Jhuri Pata Doi

Jhuri Pata Doi is a distinctive version, a speciality of Nabadip. This sweet doi is usually set in a cane basket. It is thick and sweet, and its presentation makes it popular at special gatherings.

Where to find: Doiwala

Amrito Payodhi

Amrito Payodhi is a lesser-known, gourmet, rich, kheer-based dessert, named by Rabindranath Tagore for its divine taste. The name combines ‘amrito’ (nectar or divine elixir) and ‘payodhi’ (ocean or milk) to describe a deeply sweet and luscious treat.

Where to find: Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick

Bhapa Doi

Wikimedia Commons

Bhapa doi is essentially a steamed yogurt pudding with a smooth, cheesecake-like consistency. It is often topped with kesar or chopped almonds.

Where to find: Flurys

Aam Doi

Wikimedia Commons

Aam Doi, or mango-flavoured mishti doi, adds a fruity twist to the classic dessert. Creamy yogurt meets the tangy sweetness of mango pulp, making it ideal for summer indulgence.

Where to find: Kamdhenu Sweets, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick

Other flavoured mishti dois

Shutterstock

Modern sweet shops in Kolkata experiment with flavours such as blueberry, gondhoraj lebu, or mixed fruits. These contemporary versions preserve the creamy texture of mishti doi while introducing fresh, innovative tastes to delight adventurous palates.

Where to find: Jugal’s, Amrito in Hatibagan