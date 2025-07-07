IHM Kolkata gives a healthy spin to the Bengali sandesh with charcoal and stevia extract

Kolkata-based Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) in Taratala has given a healthy spin to a Bengali staple — the sandesh — sans the conventional sweetening techniques.

Their Sugar-Free Charcoal Sandesh, now patented by the institution, uses plant-based stevia instead of artificial sweeteners to offer a healthy dessert without compromising on taste, say representatives of the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

A departure from conventional sugar substitutes

The use of activated charcoal alters the colour and appearance of the sandesh IHMK/File photograph

Many sugar-free sweets sold in Kolkata contain artificial substitutes such as sucralose or aspartame, claims the institute. IHM’s charcoal sandesh, developed under the ministry of tourism, replaces these chemical compounds with stevia, a natural plant-based sweetener with no calories.

“Stevia has no side effects. The sugar-free sweets available in the market often use chemical-based alternatives, which may not be ideal in the long run,” said Raja Sadhukhan, principal of IHM Taratala.

The use of activated charcoal not only alters the colour and appearance of the sandesh but also introduces ingredients that have gained popularity for their digestive and detoxifying properties — though such claims are often debated in nutritional science circles.

A layered approach to health

Beyond being sugar-free, the charcoal sandesh incorporates ingredients that align with contemporary dietary concerns. Chenna offers protein and essential nutrients, while ghee and almonds provide healthy fats and antioxidants. The sweet is gluten-free and does not rely on any artificial colouring or preservatives.

The result, according to IHM, is a sweet that balances nutrition and indulgence — this version of sandesh may appeal to those with dietary restrictions.

Steps towards public availability

While the dessert has been patented, it is not yet available commercially. IHM is currently exploring partnerships with sweet shops and hospitality groups to launch the product.

“We are in talks with hotels and reputed sweet makers for a joint venture. The goal is to make this sweet accessible across states while maintaining ingredient sustainability,” said Sadhukhan.

For the prototype, dried stevia leaves were sourced online, but the team is considering local sourcing options for long-term production.

The logistical challenges in affordable and sustainable sourcing of ingredients may come to light only after large-scale production begins.

Future plans for ‘mishti’ innovation and training

The charcoal sandesh is also part of a broader initiative at IHM to reconnect with regional culinary traditions while addressing changing food habits. The institute is exploring ways to involve youth in mishti-making, a profession that, according to many traditional sweet shop owners, is seeing a decline in skilled artisans.

“There is a gap today — fewer people are taking up the profession of mishti karigar. We are speaking with sweet shops to see how training can be imparted. More such projects are being considered through our Innovation and Incubation Cell,” Sadhukhan noted.

How far such innovations can revive interest in traditional sweet-making, especially when the result is far removed from conventional mishti, is something that remains to be seen.

A contemporary response to an evolving palate

IHM Kolkata’s charcoal sandesh is one of several attempts to rework Indian desserts in line with health concerns while maintaining cultural connections. It combines elements of nutrition science with culinary heritage to address modern food preferences.

Though still in early stages of rollout, the project reflects ongoing efforts within hospitality education to not only preserve traditional dishes but also recreate them to cater to changing lifestyles.

How widely it will be accepted, both by health-conscious consumers and loyalists of traditional sandesh, is something time will determine.