Kolkata restobars are dishing out the city’s classic savoury dishes as cocktails

Cocktails with savoury ingredients is not a novel concept, but imagine sipping a cocktail that tastes like a whole savoury dish in a glass. With each sip, you can taste a smoky chilli chicken or a piquant chutney. A trend sweeping India’s bars today is the reimagining of classic savoury dishes in cocktails, and Kolkata’s bars are on-board! The city’s restobars have been concocting boozy, flavourful drinks inspired by some classic food items.

My Kolkata took a dive into the emerging trend and scouted the menu of a few Kolkata restaurants to explore more.

What’s the trend?

Drinks infused with spices, herbs, and umami flavours are featuring more and more on bar menus across the city iStock

Kolkata’s cocktail culture is evolving, with savoury flavours in drinks taking the center stage. Bartenders are going beyond fruity, and citrusy flavours crafting cocktails inspired by dishes, blending culinary techniques with mixology.

Drinks infused with spices, herbs, and umami-rich ingredients like mustard, curry leaves, smoked chilies, fermented elements, and even seafood flavours are featuring more and more on bar menus across the city. The result is a unique drinking experience that mirrors the essence of popular dishes.

Evolving palates are seeking complexity and balance in drinks and savoury cocktails cater to this. These drinks are more than just accompaniments to meals — they enhance and challenge traditional drinking norms. As diners embrace bold, unconventional flavours, this trend is pushing the boundaries of mixology.

Tangra Town and Sushi Cocktail at Nutcase Etc., Kalighat

L-R: Tangra Town and Sushi cocktails at Nutcase Etc.

New in town, cocktail restobar Nutcase etc. has been creating a buzz since it opened its doors. As a tribute to the city’s Tangra Chinese, they have come up with a Chilli Chicken cocktail that brings all the smoky, spicy flavours of the dish into a glass. Also catching everyone’s attention is their Sushi cocktail.

Speaking to My Kolkata, co-owner Rituparna Banerjee explained how the two drinks took shape. “You can’t open a bar in Kolkata without chilli chicken on the menu. But our kitchen is small, so we thought — why not a liquid version? The drink went through nearly 20 iterations before we perfected it. Since I’m a chef, it was the perfect collaboration with our bartenders, Rahul and Swarna. When we sketched out the menu, we knew we wanted to introduce savoury cocktails because Kolkata’s palate is evolving.” The Sushi cocktail, however, was more challenging, since playing with nori (seaweed) was tricky, added Rituparna. “Even though it’s a vegan drink, nori gives off a fishy note. Our first trials were awful, and team members had extreme reactions! But after consistent R&D, it became one of the most balanced drinks on the menu,” she said.

The psychological factor plays a role in how people perceive and enjoy savoury cocktails. “When you drink something savoury, your brain isn’t expecting it to taste like a dish. Many guests love the flavours but take time to process them. That’s what makes these drinks so exciting.”

Prawn Cocktail at Sienna Calcutta, Hindustan Park

Prawn Cocktail from Sienna Calcutta is inspired by Kolkata’s colonial-era classic dish, prawn cocktail

The newly opened bar section at Sienna in Hindustan Park has a Prawn Cocktail on their menu. It’s not the classic British-era Kolkata dish, but a vodka-based cocktail that reimagines a prawn bisque as a drink.

According to co-head chef Avinandan Kundu, the signature cocktail is an extension of their kitchen philosophy. “We are a kitchen-forward team, and we wanted our bar program to reflect that,” he explained. “We enjoy savoury flavours, which is why we created the MSG Martini, which became the Prawn Cocktail.” Unlike easy-drinking cocktails, savoury options are meant for exploration rather than quick consumption.

For the team, introducing these experimental drinks is about encouraging diners to try something new. “Savoury cocktails aren’t something you can just have multiples of. But having a few options that push the boundaries of the diner is something we’ve been doing with our food, so why not with our drinks?” added Avinandan.

Chutney Cocktail at Corridor Bar & Kitchen, Russel Street

Chutney cocktail by Corridor Bar & Kitchen is inspired by Bengali chutney

The Chutney Cocktail at Corridor Bar & Kitchen, is inspired by the quintessential Bengali chaatni. Chutney has long been an essential part of Bengali meals, and this drink reinterprets the classic chutney in a drink form. A gondhoraj lime and panchforon cordial infuses the drink with zest and spice, while Maya Pistola, an agave-based spirit,gives it a kick and smooth finish. A touch of chilli oil adds the characteristic understated heat found in chutneys. To complete the experience, the cocktail is garnished with lebur chutney on a lavash and served in a Nick & Nora glass, offering a sophisticated yet nostalgic nod to Bengal’s culinary traditions. “We believe that cocktails should be more than just drinks — they should tell a story, evoke nostalgia, and celebrate culture. With the savory cocktails, we’ve reimagined Bengal’s most beloved flavors and dishes in liquid form,” said Swastik Nag, co-owner of Corridor Bar & Kitchen.

24 Anna Luncheon at AMPM Kolkata, Park Street

24 Anna Luncheon cocktail at AMPM Kolkata is a tribute to Firpo’s and Peliti’s Italian flavours

From the “In The After Hours” menu of AMPM Kolkata, the “24 Anna Luncheon” cocktail is a balanced highball inspired by traditional Italian flavours. The cocktail features tomato, basil, parsley, and a hint of peaches to balance the savoury and sweet notes. A tribute to iconic restaurants Firpo’s and Peliti’s, the coffee and cocktail bar on Park Street is serving up the classic flavours in a glass.