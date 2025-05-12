‘Makha’ mania: Tangy and spicy fruit chaats from the streets of Kolkata

1 7 All images by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

A dash of chaat masala, chilli, rock salt and kasundi can turn any fruit into a tangy treat. Whether it is the sweet-and-sour mango or the sharp, pungent starfruit, a bowl of ‘makha’ is a fun treat that comes loaded with Vitamin C. Here are some fruit chaats to try from the streets of Kolkata.

Aam Makha

2 7

It is the season of luscious green mangoes, and a bowl of ‘tok-mishti-jhal aam makha’ is a mouthwatering indulgence on a sultry afternoon post lunch. Get it from your nearby chaat seller or make it at home. Red chilli powder, chaat masala, rock salt and a few drops of mustard oil — that’s all you need to marinate the slices of mangoes.

Peyara Makha

3 7

Little cubes of green guavas married to a mix of spices, creating a bowl of sweet and sour ‘peyara makha’. It is not very sour, and the ripeness of the guava controls the sweetness of the chaat. Packed with Vitamin C and fibre, it is a delightful treat.

Kamranga Makha

4 7

Slices of star fruit looking juicy with a simple dusting of chaat masala, are not for the faint-hearted. The sharp, pungent taste of the fruit might hit your brain if you cannot handle sourness. But if you have a sour tongue, this could be your favourite bowl of fruit chaat.

Amloki Makha

5 7

Great for hair growth, amla or amloki is a go-to fruit for taste and health needs. Full of Vitamin C, it is also good for the heart. But why eat it plain when you can amp up the taste with a mix of spices?

Tetul Makha

6 7

Gooey, sweet and tangy tamarind, when spiced, becomes finger-licking good. An excellent source of potassium, it helps boost your immune system, too!

Kul Makha

7 7

These tiny balls of goodness transport us to our school days when our patience was more than the coins in our pocket. Tossed with salt, one could get a handful of these small kul (jujubes) for Rs 2!