‘Makha’ mania: Tangy and spicy fruit chaats from the streets of Kolkata

A dash of chaat masala, chilli, rock salt and kasundi can turn any fruit into a tangy treat. Whether it is the sweet-and-sour mango or the sharp, pungent starfruit, a bowl of ‘makha’ is a fun treat that comes loaded with Vitamin C. Here are some fruit chaats to try from the streets of Kolkata.
Aam Makha
It is the season of luscious green mangoes, and a bowl of ‘tok-mishti-jhal aam makha’ is a mouthwatering indulgence on a sultry afternoon post lunch. Get it from your nearby chaat seller or make it at home. Red chilli powder, chaat masala, rock salt and a few drops of mustard oil — that’s all you need to marinate the slices of mangoes.
Peyara Makha
Little cubes of green guavas married to a mix of spices, creating a bowl of sweet and sour ‘peyara makha’. It is not very sour, and the ripeness of the guava controls the sweetness of the chaat. Packed with Vitamin C and fibre, it is a delightful treat.
Kamranga Makha
Slices of star fruit looking juicy with a simple dusting of chaat masala, are not for the faint-hearted. The sharp, pungent taste of the fruit might hit your brain if you cannot handle sourness. But if you have a sour tongue, this could be your favourite bowl of fruit chaat.
Amloki Makha
Great for hair growth, amla or amloki is a go-to fruit for taste and health needs. Full of Vitamin C, it is also good for the heart. But why eat it plain when you can amp up the taste with a mix of spices?
Tetul Makha
Gooey, sweet and tangy tamarind, when spiced, becomes finger-licking good. An excellent source of potassium, it helps boost your immune system, too!
Kul Makha
These tiny balls of goodness transport us to our school days when our patience was more than the coins in our pocket. Tossed with salt, one could get a handful of these small kul (jujubes) for Rs 2!