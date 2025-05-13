Leaving Kolkata? From ghee to gur, what every Bengali must pack before becoming a ‘probashi’

1 10

When Bengalis move out of Kolkata to another Indian city or across the globe, they don’t just pack their clothes and documents. They carry little bits of their home in jars, packets, and foil-wrapped bags. From the enticing aroma of ghee to the earthy, sweet gur, these ingredients aren’t just food, they are memory, nostalgia and identity — sealed and stashed in a suitcase. My Kolkata lists some ingredients and products that invariably make it to the Bengali migrant’s pantry.

Ghee

2 10

Ghee is available in every nook and corner of the country. However, Bengalis still prefer to carry their OG – Jharna Ghee. Every student or bachelor moving out of their home to a different city relies on ghee to make a meal. Some boiled rice, potatoes and an egg — it’s a meal that makes them feel at home even while miles away.

Gobindobhog rice

3 10

For all those late-nights, rainy days and empty pantry weeks, a quick khichuri or seddho bhaat comes to the rescue. And the simple mishmash of rice tastes heavenly only when made with the aromatic gobindobhog rice drizzled with ghee. Packing kilos of rice is difficult, but thanks to online platforms, now, gobindobhog is available for delivery in several Indian cities, as well as countries.

Gur

4 10

Returning home for a winter break is a sweet affair. Along with dry sandesh and moas, patali gur wrapped in newspapers take up significant space in the luggage. If one is dedicated enough, they also take the liquid gold of Bengal, which is nolen gur. This gur then goes into payesh, chutney and many other delicacies.

Aam-er achaar

5 10 Shutterstock

Plain dal, rice or roti, and a little bit of aam-er achaar (mango pickle) on the side, saves the day and requires little effort. While homemade achaar is always preferred, local city brands do the job well, too.

Aam Kasundi

6 10 Shutterstock

There’s nothing to match Bengal’s Aam Kasundi. A bottle or two is often packed extra as souvenirs. A little kasundi on the sides with kachori or samosa makes the experience feel like home. The pungent, tangy sauce is Bengal’s pride and a Bengali’s comfort far from home.

Darjeeling Tea

7 10 Shutterstock

Only tea connoisseurs will understand the importance of Darjeeling tea. If you are a tea addict, you cannot settle for anything that’s not your regular sip. So from the gardens of Darjeeling, goes a pouch or jar of tea packed right into your suitcase.

Boris

8 10

Goyna bori and biulir dal er bori are staples of Bengal. While you get fish almost anywhere in the world, the alu-borir jhol isn’t possible without these fried lentil dumplings. And do we need to say how important the machher jhol is to Bengalis?

Spice mixes

9 10 Shutterstock

As strange as it may sound, some Bengalis indeed take along some secret masala powder made by their mothers and grandmothers. Be it a ready-to-use bhaja masala or a machher jhol spice mix — it just makes for the perfect recipe.

Chanachur

10 10

Don’t be surprised if the person on the flight next to you opens his suitcase at the security check and packets of Mukharochak fall out! It is just another dedicated chanachur-loving Bengali carrying his favourite snack abroad.