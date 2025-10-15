Kolkata’s iconic kathi roll ranked 6th among world’s best wraps by TasteAtlas

Kolkata’s iconic Kathi Roll has earned global acclaim once again, securing the sixth spot in TasteAtlas’ latest ranking of the world’s best wraps. The list, topped by Greece’s Gyros and South Korea’s Sangchu Ssam, celebrates some of the most flavourful handheld meals from around the world.

Invented at Nizam’s Restaurant in Kolkata during the 1930s, the Kathi Roll has long been a staple of the city’s street food culture. Originally made by wrapping grilled kebabs in a flaky paratha, the roll was designed as a quick, portable meal.



The term ‘kathi’ — meaning ‘stick’ in Bengali — refers to the bamboo skewers that replaced heavy iron rods once used to grill the meat. Today, the roll’s adaptability — with fillings ranging from spiced chicken to paneer — has made it one of Kolkata’s, as well as India’s, most iconic street eats.

Interestingly, the Chicken Kathi Roll also received a separate mention in TasteAtlas’ extended Top 20 list.

Top 10 wraps from around the world as per TasteAtlas:

Gyros (Greece) – Slices of pork or chicken cooked on a rotating spit, served in pita with tzatziki, onions, and tomatoes. Sangchu Ssam (South Korea) – Lettuce wraps filled with rice, meat, and spicy condiments like gochujang. Tantuni (Türkiye) – Thinly sliced beef or lamb sautéed with spices, onions, and tomatoes, served in lavash. Enchiladas Suizas (Mexico) – Creamy cheese-topped tortillas inspired by Swiss influences on Mexican cuisine. Carne Asada Burrito (USA) – Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Kathi Roll (India) – Roasted kebab meat wrapped in paratha, seasoned with spices and onions. Burrito (Mexico) – Wheat tortilla filled with meat, beans, rice, and guacamole. Enchiladas (Mexico) – Chile-soaked tortillas stuffed with cheese or meat. Mulita (Mexico) – Grilled meat and cheese sandwiched between two crispy tortillas. Enchiladas Mineras (Mexico) – A traditional Guanajuato version with rich sauces and fillings.

TasteAtlas, known for cataloguing traditional dishes across the globe, also recently featured Murgh Makhani at rank 29 and Hyderabadi Biryani at 31 in its “Best Food in the World” list.